Mesa Laboratories, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Results on November 6, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024 at approximately 8:00 A.M. Eastern time on Monday, November 6, 2023.

About Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Mesa is a global leader in the design and manufacture of life science tools and critical quality control solutions for regulated applications in the pharmaceutical, healthcare and medical device industries. Mesa offers products and services through four divisions (Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Clinical Genomics, Biopharmaceutical Development, and Calibration Solutions) to help our customers ensure product integrity, increase patient and worker safety, and improve the quality of life throughout the world.

For more information about the Company, please visit our website at www.mesalabs.com.


CONTACT: Gary Owens, President and CEO, or John Sakys, CFO, both of Mesa Laboratories, Inc., +1-303-987-8000

