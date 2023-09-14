Amid Troubling Economic Times, Ottawa's Sharehaus.Coffee seeks crowdfunding to offer a sustainable E-commerce solution
As rate hikes continue, Ottawa's Sharehaus.Coffee seeks crowdfunding for its sustainable e-commerce solution, empowering people to seek a brighter day online.
Backing from the entrepreneurial community could boost our growth, aid Canadians to craft resilient online businesses, and curtail e-commerce's carbon footprint. It's all very exciting.”OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sharehaus.Coffee, an innovative Ottawa-based startup, seeks crowd funding for a unique, environmentally conscious solution aimed at Canadians striving to generate additional income in a challenging economic landscape.
— Peter Comino
Recognizing the increased economic hardships faced by many Canadians, ShareHaus.Coffee offers an effective platform for individuals to start and operate their own online coffee business. This initiative not only provides a potential income supplement but also reduces the environmental impact – a concern growing in the minds of many.
Uniquely designed around the Lean Startup principles, Sharehaus.Coffee drastically mitigates the need for large initial investments and eliminates the associated risks of conventional product launches. It empowers entrepreneurs to adapt swiftly to customer feedback and iteratively improve their offerings.
But Sharehaus.Coffee doesn’t stop there. The company takes a significant stride in lowering the carbon footprint of e-commerce businesses. By adopting a demand-driven, Pull-type Lean Inventory Management system, production occurs locally and solely as per the consumer’s actual demand. This method effectively reduces the need for extensive inventories and long-chain international shipping, substantially cutting down associated carbon emissions.
Peter Comino, Owner of Sharehaus.Coffee explains, "Our model ensures production happens locally and goods are made and shipped from a single point, drastically reducing our carbon footprint. We are excited to offer this unique, eco-friendly opportunity to Canadian entrepreneurs."
With confidence in the power of community support, the Ottawa-based startup plans to scale its innovative, eco-friendly business model. The Kickstarter campaign aims to bolster the company's capacity to assist a greater number of aspiring entrepreneurs across Canada, all while promoting sustainable commerce practices.
"Kickstarter is the perfect platform to let the community take part in our growth," says Comino. "Community support will enable us to scale up our infrastructure, allowing us to help more Canadians weather the effects of recession by starting viable online businesses all while minimizing e-commerce's environmental impact."
Backers of the Kickstarter campaign can expect to be part of a unique movement, bringing forth a change in the e-commerce industry and fostering economic growth during challenging times. Sharehaus.Coffee sees this as an opportunity to build strong ties with the community while simultaneously growing and expanding their reach.
The campaign offers various pledge options, each contributing directly toward Sharehaus.Coffee's growth and offering backers special business startup perks and an early-bird taste of fresh-the-day-it's-shipped roasted to order coffee.
Despite challenging economic times, the startup is optimistic that with the community support, they will be poised to revolutionize the ecommerce across several industries while bringing an environmentally conscious and sustainable business model to the forefront.
For more information about Sharehaus Coffee’s eco-conscious, sustainable services for budding entrepreneurs, visit https://sharehaus.coffee.
To support the Sharehaus.Coffee Kickstarter campaign and learn more about their initiative, visit the Sharehaus.Coffee Kickstarter page at: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sharehauscoffee/sharehauscoffee-your-virtual-coffee-roastery
Peter Comino
ShareHaus.coffee
+1 613-761-7788
sales@sharehaus.coffee
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Sharehaus.Coffee seeks crowdfunding to offer a sustainable E-commerce solution