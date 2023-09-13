Rohrer Aesthetics and The Beautiphi Academy Enter into Strategic Partnership
Under the terms of the agreement, Beautiphi Academy has selected Rohrer Aesthetics devices as their premier energy-based device company of choice
Rohrer products will be used to train Beautiphi’s 650+ members and all future members. The partnership speaks volumes to the safety and efficacy of the Rohrer Aesthetics’ portfolio of products”HOMEWOOD, AL, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rohrer Aesthetics, a leading manufacturer of aesthetic medical devices today announced a strategic partnership with Beautiphi Academy, a leading aesthetic training academy led by industry leader, Kelly Hermans, CRNA. Under the terms of the agreement, Beautiphi Academy has selected Rohrer Aesthetics devices as their premier energy-based device company of choice.
— Ryan Arca, Vice President of Sales, Rohrer Aesthetics
"We are excited to partner with Kelly Hermans and Beautiphi Academy. Rohrer brings an affordable luxury to the market with our 11 devices which treat over 90% of the top procedures in the US for any aesthetic practice," said Ryan Arca, Vice President of Sales, Rohrer Aesthetics. "Future Rohrer product launches will be used to train foundational and trending treatments to Beautiphi’s 650+ members and all future members. The partnership speaks volumes to the safety and efficacy of the Rohrer Aesthetics’ portfolio of products.”
"We are thrilled to partner with Rohrer Aesthetics," said Kelly Hermans, Founder and Owner of Beautiphi Academy. "We have used Rohrer devices in our medical spa practice for over 5 years and their devices are cutting-edge and offer a wide range of treatment options for aesthetic patients. We believe that this partnership will offer our Academy trainees the best equipment on the market with treatment options that will appeal to their customers."
The partnership between Rohrer Aesthetics and Beautiphi Academy continues Rohrer’s commitment to partner with industry leaders to offer their award-winning devices to the best and brightest in the aesthetic community. Beautiphi Academy was awarded Training Institute of the Year at the recently completed 2023 Aesthetic Next Conference. It is a testament to the quality and innovation of Rohrer Aesthetics' devices that Beautiphi Academy has selected to partner with Rohrer.
Rohrer Aesthetics also announced that Kelly Hermans will be one of the keynote speakers at their upcoming Blue Ocean Aesthetic Tour in New York on September 30, 2023. To learn more about the conference and to register, please visit www.theaestheticstour.com.
About Rohrer Aesthetics, Inc.:
Rohrer Aesthetics offers 11 devices in their aesthetic portfolio, addressing nearly every non-invasive aesthetic need in the marketplace. Mark Rohrer, Founder and President of Rohrer Aesthetics, has built the company on five pillars: Gold-Standard Devices, Versatility of Solutions, Affordability, Service Excellence and Immersive and on-going Training. Since 2014, Rohrer has placed thousands of devices and continues to service over 3,500 customers in the United States. Rohrer Aesthetics is one of the fastest growing aesthetic medical device companies in the industry. Rohrer differentiates itself with its ever-expanding Clinical Education Division that adds value to each of Rohrer’s customers, long after the placement of the first device. The true validation of success lies in the fact that more than half of Rohrer customers continue to purchase additional Rohrer devices as their practices grow.
For more information about Rohrer Aesthetics, please visit our website at www.rohreraesthetics.com.
About The Beautiphi Academy:
Beautiphi Academy, headquartered in Rochester, MI, is a complete aesthetic training program for medical professionals founded by renowned aesthetic expert Kelly Hermans, CRNA. Kelly and her staff are dedicated to empowering medical professionals to offer the best treatment options to their patients. Beautiphi Academy has trained and helped over 650 medical professionals open successful aesthetic practices. While most aesthetic training courses focus solely on hands-on skills training, Beautiphi focuses on how to own and operate the business aspect as well. They help create thriving aesthetic practices by offering extensive hands-on training, providing an experience you can't get in a traditional training environment.
With a focus on safety, efficacy, and achieving optimal results, attendees participate in small, 2:1 groups while injecting. Beautiphi Academy is designed to equip injectors with the knowledge and skills needed to provide quality treatments and services to their patients. Whether you're just starting out or looking to expand your expertise, these courses provide the perfect platform to take your skills and career to the next level.
To learn more about Beautiphi Academy, please visit their website at www.thebeautiphiacademy.com.
Todd Tavener
Rohrer Aesthetics
+1 919-740-0457
ttavener@rohreraesthetics.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube