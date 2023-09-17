Historic Breakthrough: Veyond Metaverse's Unprecedented First Digital Surgery from Paris to Shwe La Min
EINPresswire.com/ -- On September 13, 2023, tension and excitement filled the operating room at Shwe La Min Hospital. The gleaming lights amplified the sheen of the polished floors, echoing the surgical team's unyielding anticipation. United by a transformative vision, they stood on the brink of a medical revolution.
Their mission was clear: to redefine global perceptions of medical boundaries. Veyond Metaverse was at the forefront, with their Veyond Connect platform making surgeons feel as though they stood side by side, even while continents apart. This innovative technology didn't just connect Shwe La Min Hospital in Yangon with surgeons in Paris; it brought them into the same room, redefining global healthcare collaboration.
Yet, this initiative extended beyond merely bridging physical distances. The digital surgery, fueled by state-of-the-art XR technology, immersive experiences, and tactile haptic feedback, offered a glimpse into the future of healthcare. It didn't just set a new standard; it transformed our understanding of healthcare delivery.
Adam Choe, Joon Chung, and Professor Dr. Flam from Veyond Metaverse highlighted the profound impact of this venture. "This is not just about pioneering technology," Choe noted. "It's a movement. We aim to reshape global healthcare, ensuring top-tier healthcare access for billions."
The strides made by Veyond Metaverse have captured global attention, as indicated by their nominations at the 7th International VR Awards and the Digital Health Awards 2023. In tandem, Shwe La Min Hospital is steadfast in its commitment to be a paragon of healthcare excellence in Myanmar.
Today's collaboration between Veyond Metaverse and Shwe La Min Hospital marks a defining moment in medical history, signifying the promise of universal, top-tier medical care beyond geographical boundaries.
About Veyond Metaverse:
Leading XR healthcare innovation, Veyond Metaverse integrates Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Mixed Reality (MR) into the medical landscape, paving the way for cutting-edge surgical training and real-time operative guidance.
About Shwe La Min Hospital:
Standing as a beacon of healthcare excellence in Myanmar, Shwe La Min Hospital is renowned for its unmatched medical services, constantly raising the bar in patient care and medical innovation.
Adam Choe
