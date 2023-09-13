SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates WRK, SCU, DM

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:



WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK)’s sale to Smurfit Kappa Group plc for one new Smurfit WestRock share and $5.00 in cash for each share of common stock of WestRock. Following completion of the proposed transaction, WestRock stockholders are expected to own approximately 49.6% of the combined company. If you are a WestRock shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU)’s sale to Rithm Capital Corp. for $11.15 per Class A share of Sculptor. If you are a Sculptor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)’s sale to Stratasys Ltd. for 0.123 ordinary shares of Stratasys for each share of Desktop Metal Class A common stock. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Desktop Metal stockholders will own approximately 41% of the combined company. If you are a Desktop Metal shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

