Women Health App Market Size to Hit $9,265.9 Million, Globally, by 2030 at 14.5% CAGR: Coherent Market Insights

Women's health apps cater to various aspects of female health, well-being, and fitness. Over the past decade, there has been a surge in the development and adoption of these apps, addressing everything from menstrual tracking to pregnancy and fertility insights.

Burlingame, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Market Insights published a report, titled, “Women Health App Market, By Type (Fitness & Nutrition, Menstrual Health, Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care, Menopause, Disease Management, and Others): Global Size & Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecasts (2023 - 2030).”According to the report, the global Women Health App industry was estimated at $ 3,591.3 million in 2022, and is anticipated to hit $9,265.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2030.



Women's health apps market is witnessing tremendous growth due to the rising awareness regarding the women’s health. These apps are digital applications designed to cater to the specific health and wellness needs of women, addressing issues such as pregnancy, reproductive health, menopause, menstrual cycle tracking, and overall well-being. These apps have gained significant popularity owing to the changing lifestyle patterns and the convenience of digital health solutions.

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Women Health App Market:

Growing trend of digitalization due to high usgage of smartphone and increasing penetration of internet is playing significant role in the overall development of women health app market. According to the International Telecommunication Union, an estimated 5.3 billion people of the earth’s 8 billion are using the Internet in 2022, or roughly 66 per cent of the world’s population. At the same time, three quarters of the population aged 10 years and over own a mobile phone.

Women Health App Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2030 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3,591.3 million Market Size in 2030 $9,265.9 million CAGR 14.5% No. of Pages in Report 148 Segments covered By Type, By Technology, and By Geography



Growth Drivers • Increase in incidence of diseases among women





• Rise in geriatric (aging) population

Restraints & Challenges • Lack of data security



• Lack of awareness among women

Key Developments

In May 2019, Vivant launched ‘Nyra’, a simple mobile application that can be used by women to track their period, fertility, ovulation, mood, lifestyle and physical activity.

In March 2021, HiDoc Pte Ltd ("HiDoc"), a healthcare technology start-up providing web-based and mobile app solutions for women and families, has announced the launch of Nectar, a community platform dedicated to women's health and wellness.

In February 2023, US femtech start-up has announced the launch of an AI-based chat tool inspired by ChatGPT. The Ema app, formerly called SocialMama, was designed to give users access to information and “medically-vetted” support surrounding women’s health.

Market Drivers:

Growing incidence of maternal mortality is projected to fuel market growth

Growing rate of maternal mortality is a key factor augmenting women health app market growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2021, around 1,205 women died of maternal causes in the U.S. compared to 861 in 2020 and 754 in 2019. The mortality rate for 2021 was 32.9 deaths per 100,000 live births, compared to 23.8 in 2020 and 20.1 in 2019.

Increasing geriatric population is another factor propelling market growth

Growing geriatric population is increasing the prevalence of disease related to reproductive health like menopause and other medical conditions. According to the National Library of Medicine, in the year 2000, 11% of the world's female population will be aged 60 and over. By 2025, there will be 604 million elderly women in the world, 70% of whom will be living in developing countries, and among them, 70% in rural areas.

Market Restrain:

Lack of data security to restrict market growth

Lack of data security and privacy is a key factor expected to hamper the women health app market growth. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding the app across developing regions is further expected to hinder the market growth.

Market Opportunities:

Ongoing technological advancement with launch of new product is expected to bring bright market opportunities

Key players in the market are introducing new product due to ongoing technological advancement in the market. For instance, in May 2023, Glow, the largest online community for Women's Health, and BuySellAds, a digital advertising platform, have announced a new Co-Registration Program designed to provide advertisers with high-quality leads and secure opted-in user data directly to their CRM

Key Market Takeaways:

Global women health app market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, owing to growing women’s health awareness, increasing penetration of smartphone and internet, and growing technological advancement in women health app.

On the basis of Type, menstrual health segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to the growing focus on menstrual health and rise in awareness among women

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to growing incidences of maternal mortality and favorable government policies.

Key players operating in the global women health app market include Clue, Fitbit, Inc., Withings, Google Inc., Glow, Inc., Apple Inc., and Flo Health, Inc., among others

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Women Health App Market, By Type: Fitness & Nutrition Menstrual Health Pregnancy Tracking & Postpartum Care Menopause Disease Management Others

Global Women Health App Market, By Region: North America

U.S. Canada Europe

Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific

China Japan Australia India ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa





