Textile Coatings Market Size is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%: Straits Research

The global textile coatings market size was valued at USD 6.86 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031). The growth of the clothing industry is being fueled by rising quality standards in developed economies and rising purchasing power and lifestyle changes in developing economies.

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the expanding textile industry, the use of cutting-edge technology, and the use of natural rubber as a coating material depending on the end use of textiles, textile coatings are becoming more and more popular. For instance, polyurethane (PU) is frequently used as a textile coating to enhance the quality of synthetic materials and shield color effects. These enhanced synthetic materials are then used to make footwear, clothing, car upholstery, and other items. The textile industry has undergone significant change in recent years as a result of shifting consumer preferences for clothing and fabric as well as new uses for these materials across a range of industries. For instance, the use of textiles extends beyond the production of clothing and other articles of clothing. For instance, using fire protective coatings, textiles can be used to create fabrics that are flame-retardant and fire-resistant, which are then used for military and fire service applications.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/textile-coatings-market/request-sample

Increasing Applications of Textile Coatings in Various Sector Drives the Market

The growth of the apparel industry worldwide is anticipated to increase demand for textile coatings during the forecast period. The growth of the clothing industry is being fueled by rising quality standards in developed economies and rising purchasing power and lifestyle changes in developing economies. The upholstery and airbag fabrics for cars, trucks, buses, trains and two-wheelers are also made with textile coatings. Therefore, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, Europe and Asia Pacific, which have the strongest foundations for the automotive industry, will provide a consistent source of revenue for the textile coatings market. Textile coatings are used in hoardings, signage, scaffolding nets, canopies, awnings, architectural membranes, conveyor belts, and safety gear for construction workers. As a result, there will likely be a significant increase in demand for the global building and construction sector. In the home furnishings sector, textile coatings are also used to make curtains, carpet backings, sofa covers, and pillow and cushion covers.

The booming Healthcare Sector gives an Opportunity for Exponential Growth

In the healthcare sector, textile coatings are widely used to produce tools like extracorporeal devices, implants, and medical gloves . As a result, it is anticipated that during the assessment period, demand from the healthcare sector will be extremely high. Clothing that is lighter, more comfortable, and better suited for safeguarding patients and operating room staff is being developed in hospitals using coating and laminating technologies. The medical, healthcare and hygiene sectors make up a sizeable and growing portion of the textile coating market. Applications can be as simple as a cleaning cloth or as complex as the barrier fabrics used in operating rooms. Using innovative, cost-effective techniques that also protect hospital staff and patients, the operating room environment is shielded from bacterial, viral, and body fluid intrusions.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 9.59 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 6.86 billion CAGR 3.8% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End-User, By Technology Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Covestro AG. (Germany) , Huntsman International LLC (U.S.) , Solvay S.A. (Belgium) , BASF SE (Germany) , Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S.),The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.) , DSM (Netherlands) , Tanatex Chemicals ( India) Key Market Opportunities Growth in Healthcare Sector Key Market Drivers Wider Applications of Textile Coatings

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/textile-coatings-market

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region is the highest contributor to the market during the forecast period. The market's expansion is attributed to a variety of industrial applications, including building and construction, automotive, and others. It is anticipated that India's expanding textile industry will increase demand for textile coating. For instance, the Indian Brand Equity Foundation projects that the country's textile industry will generate USD 190 billion by 2025. One of the top producers of textiles in the world is India. Customers from all over the world import Indian textiles because of the high-quality fabric and affordable prices.

North America's dominance of the global textile coatings market is anticipated to continue due to its thriving automotive sector and established automotive manufacturing facilities. Additionally, rising auto production fueled the market for textile coatings. The second-largest exporter of textile-related products in the world is the American industry. In terms of global textile research and development, the United States is in the lead. Next-generation textile materials are being developed by the American textile industry, including electronic textiles that can measure heart rate, conductive fabric with anti-static properties and other vital signs, antimicrobial fibers, life-saving body armor, and new fabrics that can regulate body temperature. For instance, the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers reports that 2,199,789 units of cars were produced in Canada, and 11,189,985 units were produced in the United States.

Due to the expansion of stadiums, airports, and aircraft hangars, among other factors, Europe is predicted to dominate the global market for textile coatings during the forecast period. For instance, with a capacity increase over the 100,000-seat mark and the need for additional capacity expansion, Europe's largest football stadium is predicted to move up to second in the world. Additionally, there are 1,233 stadiums in Europe as of today, which expands the market for textiles both now and in the future.

In light of the expanding hotel, restaurant, and casino construction industries, where awnings and canopies are specifically used to give hotel entrances a pleasant and artistic appearance, the LAMEA region is predicted to experience significant growth. For instance, the UAE's hospitality sector is anticipated to experience significant growth, given the country's rapid increase in visitors. Recent data analysis showed that hotels in the Emirati hosted nearly six million visitors who stayed there for 25 million nights in the first three months of 2022, an increase of 10% from the same period in 2019. This scenario supports the expanding opportunities for textile coating in Middle Eastern nations.

Key Highlights

The global textile coatings market size is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

is projected to reach USD 9.59 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on type, the global textile coatings market is bifurcated into thermosets cellulosic, natural rubber, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastics, acrylics, and polyurethane. The thermoplastics segment is the highest contributor to the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global textile coatings market is bifurcated into the building & construction industry, transportation, agriculture, automotive, industrial, and fabric filters. The building & construction industry segment is the highest contributor to the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global textile coatings market is bifurcated into traditional, advanced, magnetron sputtering, and plasma coating. The traditional segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is the highest contributor to the global textile coatings market.

Competitive Analysis:

The global textile coatings market's major key players are Covestro AG. (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (U.S.), Solvay SA (Belgium), BASF SE (Germany)., Omnova Solutions Inc. (U.S.), The Lubrizol Corporation (U.S.), DSM (Netherlands), Tanatex Chemicals ( India)., National Coating Corporation (U.S.), Textiles Coated International (Australia), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan) and Clariant AG (Switzerland).

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/textile-coatings-market/request-sample

Global Textile Coatings Market: Segmentation

By Type

Thermosets Cellulosic

Natural Rubber

Polyvinyl Chloride

Thermoplastics

Acrylics

Polyurethane

By End-User

Building & Construction Industry

Transportation

Agriculture

Automotive

Industrial

Fabric Filters

By Technology

Traditional

Advanced

Magnetron Sputtering

Plasma Coating

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION RESEARCH OBJECTIVES MARKET DEFINITION LIMITATIONS & ASSUMPTIONS MARKET SCOPE & SEGMENTATION CURRENCY & PRICING CONSIDERED MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT EMERGING REGIONS / COUNTRIES EMERGING COMPANIES EMERGING APPLICATIONS / END USE INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE NEW BUSINESS MODELS / REVENUE STREAMS TAM MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS MARKET WARNING FACTORS LATEST MACRO ECONOMIC INDICATORS GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT HUMAN FACTORS TECHNOLOGY FACTORS MARKET ASSESSMENT PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS RAW MATERIAL ANALYSIS SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS TRADE ANALYSIS M & A AGREEMENTS & COLLABRATION ANALYSIS EXPORT IMPORT ANALYSIS COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS ESG TRENDS GLOBAL TEXTILE COATINGS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS GLOBAL TEXTILE COATINGS MARKET INTRODUCTION BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE U.S. BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE CANADA EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE U.K. BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE GERMANY FRANCE SPAIN ITALY RUSSIA NORDIC BENELUX REST OF EUROPE APAC MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE CHINA BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE KOREA JAPAN INDIA AUSTRALIA TAIWAN SOUTH EAST ASIA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE UAE BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE TURKEY SAUDI ARABIA SOUTH AFRICA EGYPT NIGERIA REST OF MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS INTRODUCTION BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE BRAZIL BY TYPE INTRODUCTION TYPE BY VALUE THERMOSETS CELLULOSIC, BY VALUE NATURAL RUBBER, BY VALUE POLYVINYL CHLORIDE, BY VALUE THERMOPLASTICS, BY VALUE ACRYLICS, AND BY VALUE POLYURETHANE BY VALUE BY END-USER INTRODUCTION END-USER BY VALUE BUILDING & CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY VALUE TRANSPORTATION BY VALUE AGRICULTURE BY VALUE AUTOMOTIVE BY VALUE INDUSTRIAL BY VALUE FABRIC FILTERS BY VALUE BY TECHNOLOGY INTRODUCTION TECHNOLOGY BY VALUE TRADITIONAL BY VALUE ADVANCED BY VALUE MAGNETRON SPUTTERING BY VALUE PLASMA COATING BY VALUE MEXICO ARGENTINA CHILE COLOMBIA REST OF LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT ADOPTION MATRIX TEXTILE COATINGS MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS TEXTILE COATINGS MARKET RANKING BY REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURERS AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS VENDOR FOOTPRINT ANALYSIS MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT COVESTRO AG (GERMANY) OVERVIEW BUSINESS INFORMATION REVENUE ASP GROSS MARGIN SWOT ANALYSIS RECENT DEVELOPMMENTS HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC (U.S.) SOLVAY S.A. (BELGIUM) BASF SE (GERMANY) OMNOVA SOLUTIONS INC. (U.S.) THE LUBRIZOL CORPORATION (U.S.) DSM (NETHERLANDS) TANATEX CHEMICALS ( INDIA) NATIONAL COATING CORPORATION (U.S.) TEXTILES COATED INTERNATIONAL (AUSTRALIA) THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY (U.S.) SUMITOMO CHEMICAL COMPANY (JAPAN) CLARIANT AG (SWITZERLAND) RESEARCH METHODOLOGY RESEARCH DATA SECONDARY DATA MAJOR SECONDARY SOURCES KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES PRIMARY DATA KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION BOTTOM-UP APPROACH TOP-DOWN APPROACH MARKET PROJECTION RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS ASSUMPTIONS LIMITATIONS RISK ASSESSMENT APPENDIX DISCUSSION GUIDE CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS RELATED REPORTS DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/textile-coatings-market/toc

News Media

Global Textile Coatings Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 3.8%

Market News

In March 2022, Covestro opened two new production lines in India to expand its polycarbonate compounding operations.

In July 2022, Covestro opened up two new production facilities in shanghai for polyurethane and elastomers.

In May 2022, Solvay launched a new platform focused on biotechnology and renewable materials.

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Medical Textile Market : Information by Fabric (Woven, Knitted, Non-Woven), Application (Implantable Goods, Non-implantable Goods, Healthcare and Hygiene Products), and Regions—Forecast Till 2031

Technical Textile Market : Information by Material (Natural Fiber, Synthetic Polymer, Mineral), Process (Woven, Non-Woven), Application (MobilTech, InduTech), and Regions-Forecast Till 2031

Smart Textiles for Military Market : Information by Application (Camouflage, Energy Harvest, Protection and Mobility, Health Monitoring and Diagnostics), and Regions-Forecast till 2031

Chemicals Textile Market : Information by Process Outlook (Pre-Treatment, Coating), Product Outlook (Coating & Sizing Chemicals, Colourants & Auxiliaries), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Digital Textile Printing Inks Market : Information by Ink Type (Reactive, Acid), Application (Clothing/Garments, Household), and Region- Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com