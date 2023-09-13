Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 8.6 Bn by 2031
Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bio-Based Epoxy Resins Market is expected to reach the value of US$ 8.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2021 - 2031.
Bio epoxy resin is a revolutionary advancement in the epoxy resin industry, offering an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional petroleum-based resins. Derived from renewable raw materials such as plant sources and organic waste, this sustainable epoxy resin exhibits comparable mechanical and thermal properties to its petroleum-based counterparts.
Another factor driving the growth of the bio-based epoxy resins market is their increasing cost competitiveness. The falling cost of renewable materials and advances in production technology have contributed to this trend. Additionally, the use of bio-based resins can reduce production costs due to their fast-curing times and lower temperatures.
The growing demand for bio-based epoxy resins market has led to their increased use in a variety of industries. The construction industry is the largest end-user of bio-based epoxy resins, followed by automotive, aerospace, and electronics. The automotive industry is also expected to see significant growth in the use of bio-based epoxy resins due to increasing demand for lightweight materials and stringent emissions regulations. As the demand for these resins continues to grow, it is likely that more companies will begin to adopt them in their production processes in the near future.
Major Attributes of the Market Report:
• Comprehensive understanding of the global bio-based epoxy resins market with respect to driver, restraints, opportunities, feasibility study
• Graphical representation of size, share, trends, and regional analysis
• Geographical outlook of market study based on major regions
• Evaluation of industry growth factors along with the detailed study of present market segments
• Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.
• Determinants such as technological development, opportunities, and constraints to the growth of the global bio-based epoxy resins market are included in this report.
• The report also proposes an analysis of the global bio-based epoxy resins industry distribution chain, further advancing on aspects such as important distributors and the customer pool.
Some of the Top Manufacturers in Bio-based Epoxy Resins Market Are:
Kukdo Chemical, Supreme, Silicones,Entropy Resins, and Cardolite Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Bio epoxy resin refers to a type of epoxy resin that is derived from renewable resources instead of fossil fuels. The market for bio epoxy resin is categorized into three types based on their bio-based carbon content. Resins with bio-based carbon content between 28-40% and equal to or greater than 40% represent the majority of the market. The other market segment includes resins with different carbon content specifications.
In terms of application, bio epoxy resin finds usage in various industries. The electronics industry utilizes it for encapsulation and protection of electronic components. Coatings made from bio epoxy resin offer corrosion resistance and durability, making them suitable for various surfaces.
Bio Epoxy Resin Market Regional Analysis
The global Bio Epoxy Resin Market is anticipated to witness significant growth across various regions such as North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the United States of America (USA), and China.
