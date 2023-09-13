Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2025

Allied Market Research_Logo

Indirect Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market by Technology , Vehicle Type, Sales Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indirect tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) is an electronic component which does not use an air pressure sensor inside the tires. However, the TPMS detects a low tire pressure by comparing relative wheel speed with the help of anti-lock braking system (ABS) wheel sensor. Furthermore, an indirect TPMS is considerably less sensitive when compared to direct system which ¬actually monitors the air pressure inside the tire. An indirect TPMS is relatively ¬affordable when an ABS is already installed on the vehicle. Moreover, low air-pressure of an automobile tire has a negative impact on tire life, safety, mileage and performance of the vehicle. Thereby, properly inflated tires help in reducing the number of accidents which are caused by poor condition of tires. Therefore, rise in innovative technology to detect low-air pressure in vehicles is expected to boost the market growth for the indirect tire pressure monitoring system market.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

• A major disruption has been experienced by the indirect tire pressure monitoring system manufacturers owing to the covid-19 pandemic which in turn has caused all the production and installation process to be disrupted.

• Global indirect tire pressure monitoring system is an evolving sector which is hampered due to coronavirus which in turn has caused low liquidity and cash flow problems for the indirect tire pressure monitoring system manufacturers across the affected countries owing to the pandemic.

• The vendors in tire pressure monitoring industry across the globe is affected severely due to the restrictions on producers as well as the declared lockdowns which in turn affects the global indirect tire pressure monitoring system manufacturers worldwide.

• As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, a major deviation in the demand and supply cycle network is witnessed for global indirect tire pressures monitoring system manufacturers.

Top impacting factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers and Impact Analysis

Stringent government regulations regarding safety & security such as compulsion for manufacturers to equip the vehicles with a TPMS, growth in global automotive industry and rise in travel frequency are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of road maintenance and increasing deterioration due to climatic changes & unsafe driving conditions is expected to hamper the growth of the market. Contrarily, increasing penetration of tire pressure monitoring systems in automobiles across the globe can be seen as an opportunity for the market investments.

The indirect tire pressure monitoring systems market trends are as follows:

Stringent government regulations regarding safety and security

Rise in travelling frequencies due to rapid urbanization and changing lifestyles has increased the demand for indirect tire pressure monitoring systems. Various strict government regulations were introduced which control the need to check vehicular emissions and increment the fuel efficiency which drives the growth for the tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS) market. For instance, government policies & regulations such as compulsion for producers to equip every four-wheeler with a TPMS sensor which has majorly helped in the growth of global tire pressure monitoring system market. Furthermore, a subsequent increase in the number of accidents is experienced due to the malfunction of the indirect TPMS sensor. Moreover, Indian roads are branded to be one of the most dangerous roads in the world & are prone to fatal accidents where people are severely injured which require stringent law for better & enhanced TPMS. Therefore, the stringent government regulations’ regarding safety and security is anticipated to boost the market growth for the global indirect tire pressure monitoring system.

Key Market Players

Schrader Electronics, Sensata Technologies Inc., Bartec USA LLC, Delphi Automotive LLP, DUNLOP TECH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, AVE technologies, HufHülsbeck&FürstCo, Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd