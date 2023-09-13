AI in agriculture Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25%: Straits Research

The global AI in agriculture market was valued at USD 1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2023–2031). A shortage of qualified workers, aging farmers, and younger generations who find farming unappealing all contribute to the downturn, driving trends toward automated farming operations.

New York, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI in farming has become widespread due to its apparent benefits in crop yield and quality. Farmers' focus has shifted from traditional farming methods to refining the product utilizing enhanced farming methods, such as drones, automated systems, and robots, thanks to a growth in research and development of sophisticated robotics technology in the agriculture industry. As a result, farmers have been able to implement more progressive methods. Artificial intelligence applications in agriculture range from driverless tractors and agricultural automation to computerized water system frameworks and facial recognition.

The Rising Need for Real-Time Livestock Monitoring Drives the Global Market

Developing-world agriculture differs from developed-world regions like the United States and Western Europe. AI in agriculture could be beneficial in some places, but it could be challenging to sell in areas where the practice is not yet widespread. Most farmers will require some assistance to implement it. It is common for farmers to think that artificial intelligence (AI) has little practical use outside of computers. They may not understand how it can improve their ability to cultivate the land. In addition, combining AI and IoT technologies like predictive analysis, machine learning, and computer vision will help farmers assess real-time data about the weather, temperature, crop status, and other factors, which will drive market expansion soon.

Agricultural Labor Force is Steadily Decreasing, Creates Tremendous Opportunities

There has been a structural movement in the occupational choice of rural employees, especially rural agricultural workers, from agriculture to non-agricultural industries over the past three and a half decades. As the number of people working in agriculture continues to drop, governments and private companies are increasingly investing in artificial intelligence technology that automates agricultural processes. Even in the developed world, standards of living are on the decline. The agricultural sector in Europe has also experienced a significant loss of workers, about 12.8% of the total during the same period. As a consequence of what has been said, the demand for AI in agriculture is expected to increase rapidly over the coming years.

Key Highlights

was valued at USD 1 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on components, the global AI in the agriculture market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solution segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the global AI in agriculture market is bifurcated into machine learning, computer vision, and predictive analytics. The machine learning segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global AI in the agriculture market is bifurcated into precision farming, livestock monitoring, drone analytics, agriculture robots, and others. The precision farming segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global AI in the agriculture market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2031 USD 5.96 billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1 billion CAGR % 25% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By Technology, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GAMAYA, PrecisionHawk, Cainthus Ireland Limited, VineView, Easytosee Agtech, S.L., Vision Robotics Corporation, Inc., Farmers Edge, Granular, Inc., IBM, John Deere, Microsoft Corporation, Trace Genomics, Inc., RESSON, Connecterra, and Harvest Croo Key Market Opportunities Agricultural Labor Force is Steadily Decreasing Key Market Drivers Rising Need for Real-Time Livestock Monitoring

Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global AI in the agriculture market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. People in North America have more disposable income than ever before. The region invests heavily in automation, the industrial internet of things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) hardware development. The market is expected to expand at a healthy rate in the coming years as more and more farmers start using cutting-edge tools like the Internet of Things and computer vision in their operations. Additionally, some regional firms are forming relationships with other major players to provide services to consumers in the region. Companies like IBM and Raven Industries compete with other businesses to improve their agricultural products.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The widespread implementation of AI tools in farming is mainly responsible for its expansion. Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies like remote monitoring technology and predictive analysis are widely adopted in the food business in emerging nations like India and China. Furthermore, the government and numerous MNCs are making a concerted effort to educate Indian farmers on the benefits of using agricultural analytics and data sciences, which has led to a considerable expansion of Indian AI in the agriculture industry.

Artificial intelligence firms in Europe administer the 'Internet of the Soil,' a software and hardware solution for monitoring soil characteristics such as humidity, temperature, electrical conductivity, and others. InFarm, located in Berlin, has built a vertical indoor farming system that can be used in supermarkets, restaurants, and local distribution warehouses, allowing companies to grow their fresh harvest on-site to transport clients. The European Union has created an online program to monitor weather and agricultural conditions across the EU in real-time. The European Union has created an online program to monitor weather and farming conditions across the EU in real-time.

It is anticipated that deep learning-powered AI systems will drive moderate growth in LAMEA. The global AI in the agriculture market is expected to expand at a staggering rate due to the increasing prevalence of applications that combine IoT and AI, such as predictive analysis, machine learning, and others. Suppose Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) continues to be the world's largest net exporter of food and maintains its role as a critical source of global environmental services, including biodiversity, water, soils, forests, and other ecosystem services. In that case, there will be tremendous potential to pursue novel, concrete, and expansive outcomes in LAC's rural development and agri-food systems.

Competitive Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. GAMAYA PrecisionHawk Cainthus Ireland Limited VineView Easytosee Agtech S.L. Vision Robotics Corporation INC. Farmers Edge Granular INC. IBM John Deere Microsoft Corporation Trace Genomics INC. RESSON Connecterra Harvest Croo.

Global AI in Agriculture Market: Segmentation

By Component

Solution

Service

By Technology

Machine Learning

Computer Vision

Predictive Analytics

By Applications

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Drone Analytics

Agriculture Robots

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

