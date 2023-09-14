The London Borough of Southwark Council Announces Unique Social Work Opportunities
Unlocking a Fulfilling Career: Southwark Council's Leadership in Social Work - Seizing the Ideal Moment to Make a DifferenceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The London Borough of Southwark Council is proud to announce its commitment to bolstering the social work profession in London, offering unparalleled opportunities and benefits for those who choose to serve their adult community in this vital role.
In a time when the need for social workers is more critical than ever, Southwark Council is leading the charge in promoting social care jobs in London, offering excellent benefits and career opportunities for those who choose this path.
"Social work is a rewarding and fulfilling career, and we want to ensure that those who choose this path are well-supported," said Pauline O’Hare, Director of Adults Social Care, "We're proud to offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes competitive salary, flexible working conditions and generous annual leave, as well as numerous opportunities for career advancement in social work jobs in London."
Southwark Council is committed to creating a supportive and enriching environment for social workers. The council recognises the vital role these professionals play in our community, and is dedicated to providing them with the resources they need to succeed in adult social care jobs.
"We believe there's never been a better time to get into social work," said Pauline. "We're here to support our social workers every step of the way, and we're excited to see the positive impact they will have on our community."
For those interested in a career in social work, Southwark Council encourages you to explore the opportunities available in social care jobs in London and to consider the profound impact you can have on the lives of individuals and families in our community.
For more information about social work opportunities with Southwark Council, please visit https://www.southwarkadultsocialcarejobs.co.uk/
About The London Borough of Southwark Council
Southwark Council is a vibrant, diverse, and ambitious borough in the heart of London, home to over 120 languages and a population set to rise by 20% to 360,000 by 2026. The council is committed to delivering a fairer future for all, fostering a green and inclusive economy, nurturing thriving neighbourhoods, tackling racism and inequality, ensuring a great start in life for all children, addressing the climate emergency, reducing health inequalities, and providing homes for all.
Southwark Council's vision is underpinned by values that include treating residents as family, being honest, open, and accountable, spending money wisely, working to make Southwark more equal and just, helping everyone to realise their potential, and making Southwark a place to be proud of.
Southwark is a Stonewall Diversity Champion and a Disability Confident Employer, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity and equality. The council has also been awarded the Investors in People Gold Award, recognising its commitment to its workforce.
Southwark is a borough rich in culture, food, technology, leisure, and arts, home to landmarks such as Shakespeare’s Globe theatre, the Tate Modern, The Shard, Dulwich Picture House Gallery and Borough Market. With excellent transport links and access to central London and the South East, Southwark is a borough that brims with confidence and ambition.
Nicole Harman
Southwark
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Adults Social Care in Southwark