Moore Kuehn Encourages SCU, TWNK, AVTA, and DM Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Sculptor Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management has agreed to merge with Rithm Capital. Under the proposed transaction, Sculptor Capital Management shareholders will receive $11.15 in cash per share.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)

Hostess Brands has agreed to merge with J.M. Smucker Co. Under the proposed transaction, Hostess Brands shareholders will receive $30.00 in cash and 0.03002 shares of The J.M. Smucker Co. common stock per share.

Avantax, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTA)

Avantax has agreed to merge with Cetera Financial Group. Under the proposed transaction, Avantax shareholders will receive $26.00 in cash per share.

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM)

Desktop Metal has agreed to merge with Stratasys. Under the proposed transaction, Desktop Metal shareholders will receive 0.123 shares of Stratasys per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245