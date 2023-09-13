Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,495 in the last 365 days.

Award Recognizes NL Police Officers For Taking Impaired Drivers Off The Roads

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada’s Team Nick Coates Awards will be presented to 12 police officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) this Friday, September 15, to recognize their outstanding work to take impaired drivers off roads and highways.

Officers who have taken a minimum of 12 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Gold Award. Officers who have taken at least 8 impaired drivers off the roads during the previous year receive the Silver Award. Officers also receive special commemorative challenge coins.

Media are invited to attend the Awards presentation and speak with special guests and award recipients.

Date:  September 15, 2023 at 11 a.m.
Location: RCMP Headquarters (Atrium), 100 E White Hills Rd., St. John’s, NL
Guests: Patricia Hynes-Coates and Terry Coates
  Assistant Commissioner Jennifer Ebert, Commanding Officer of RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador
  Deputy Chief Colin McNeil, RNC
  Tracey Ellsworth, Atlantic Region Director, MADD Canada National Board of Directors
  Steve Sullivan, MADD Canada Chief Executive Officer
   

Established in 2019, the award is named in honour of Nick Coates and pays tribute to him and to all victims of impaired driving. Nick was killed by an impaired driver in St. John’s in August 2013. He was riding his motorcycle back from a work meeting when he was hit by a pickup truck. Nick died in hospital later that day. He was just 27 years old. Since his death, Nick’s family has worked to raise awareness and prevent impaired driving. Nick’s step-mother, Patricia Hynes-Coates, is a former National President of MADD Canada.

MADD Canada thanks Patricia Hynes-Coates, Nick’s father Terry Coates, the RCMP and the RNC for their ongoing support of the Awards program and annual presentation ceremony.


For more information or to RSVP for the event, contact:
Shayla Morag Steeves, MADD Canada Atlantic Regional Manager, 1-866-798-6233 or ssteeves@madd.ca
Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca

Primary Logo

You just read:

Award Recognizes NL Police Officers For Taking Impaired Drivers Off The Roads

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more