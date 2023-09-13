Iowa Transportation Commission to meet Oct. 10 in Arnolds Park

Posted on: September 13, 2023

AMES, Iowa – Sept. 13, 2023 – The Iowa Transportation Commission will hold a public input meeting in Arnolds Park at the Bridges Bay Hotel, 610 Linden Drive on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, to hear about transportation matters from representatives of local government, interest groups, and individuals. Items that may be discussed at the meeting include the Iowa Transportation Improvement Program; transportation policies; and highway, aviation, rail, river, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transit issues.

A brief business meeting will begin at 8 a.m. immediately followed by the public input meeting. A detailed agenda will be posted on https://www.news.iowadot.gov/ prior to the meeting.

For more information concerning the meeting or to obtain a scheduled time on the agenda, contact the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Program Management Bureau, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, telephone 515-239-1288, or email [email protected]. Please include the general topic you wish to discuss. The statements, presentations, or suggestions should be 15 minutes or less.

On Monday, Oct. 9, the commissioners will meet informally and tour transportation projects in northwest Iowa. No action will be taken on transportation-related matters during the tour.

