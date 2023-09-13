LikeRE.com Announces Strategic Partnership with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers - Region XV, Realtist®
This Region includes Realtist® from California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.
We are extremely excited about our collaboration with LikeRE.com, as it opens doors to exciting opportunities for growth and prosperity.”DENVER, COLORADO, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LikeRE.com, the fastest-growing real estate professional development and social network platform, has partnered with the National Association of Real Estate Brokers, Region XV, Realtist® . This Region includes Realtist® from California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Hawaii, Colorado and Utah.
— NAREB Region XV, Regional Vice President, Monica Hill
All Region XV Realtist® members will receive free access to certain Designations in LikeRE’s Professional Development Division, beginning with the Certified Distressed Property Expert (CDPE) Designation. The CDPE is extremely timely, as it teaches real estate professionals how to provide solutions for homeowners facing hardships such as foreclosure. Region XV Realtist® has the option to upgrade to the full designation and membership at a greatly reduced price.
“We applaud NAREB Region XV’s commitment in partnering with LikeRE,” LikeRE.com CEO Beau LaPoint said. “Working together, we’re able to get much-needed education and answers to Realtist®, who are working hard for their buyers and sellers, quicker. What’s even better is that LikeRE is able to make this opportunity available to our Region XV members at no cost, eliminating any barriers to obtaining relevant, timely education.”
“We are extremely excited about our collaboration with LikeRE.com, as it opens doors to exciting opportunities for growth and prosperity.”, said Monica Hill, Regional Vice President, Region XV - NAREB.
About the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB)
The National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) was established in 1947, when black real estate professionals weren’t allowed to join the National Association of Realtors. NAREB continues to thrive today, boasting over 100 Local Boards nation-wide, and continues to champion “Democracy In Housing”, black homeownership rights and education. LikeRE.com’s professional development and social network align well with NAREB’s aspirations, in that both seek to educate the real estate professional who is committed to helping the consumer.
About LikeRE, Inc.
More than 100 real estate professionals came together as co-founders and creators of the LikeRE real estate social network and professional development platform. LikeRE.com promotes greater industry education, increased marketing efficiency, and a decrease in transactional mistakes, and provides real estate professionals with the ability to save time and grow their expertise in the residential real estate sector.
Are you interested in becoming a co-founding member of the fastest-growing real estate professional development and social networking technology company? Learn more by going to: https://www.LikeRE.com/
Beau LaPoint
LikeRE, Inc.
+1 877-700-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other