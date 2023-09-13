B2B2C Insurance Market Anticipated to Hit US$ 1.8 Trillion by 2031 | Analysis by Transparency Market Research, Inc.
The pre-integration of insurance products on eCommerce platforms and travel sites is anticipated to bolster market growth.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The “𝐁𝟐𝐁𝟐𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞” Industry is anticipated to experience significant expansion from 2021 to 2031. The potential of the market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7% with a market valuation of US$ 1.8 Trillion during the mentioned estimated timescale.
B2B2C Insurance Market report acts as an efficient and proven tool as it gathers important market data including market growth factors and entire market scenario. In contains vital data to analyze the marketing campaign performance. Marketing strategy covered here is of huge assistance for new entrants in the marketplace to set their business goals and expand the business. Promotional tactics, objectives, research and future outcomes are some of the important terms discussed in this B2B2C Insurance Market research. Precise details regarding market performance, competitive landscape, regulatory scenarios industry convergence and latest trends are also depicted here. It further makes huge focus on market size and growth in prominent regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
• Adoption of Digital Solutions for Insurance Distribution
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬:
• Rise in Consumer Awareness about Latent Demand for Insurance, Increase in Insurance Companies across the Globe and Upsurging Demand for More Channels to Distribute Insurance Products.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:
• Growing Demand from Developing Countries such as China and India
𝐁𝟐𝐁𝟐𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 - 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of B2B2C Insurance in these regions, from 2021 to 2031, covering
• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐁𝟐𝐁𝟐𝐂 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐀𝐫𝐞
• AXA SA
• Allianz SE
• Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A.
• Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
• China Life Insurance (Group) Company
• Japan Post Holdings Co., Ltd
• Prudential plc
• UnitedHealth Group Inc.
• BNP Paribas S.A.
• Munich Re Group
• Aviva Group
• Legal and General, among others
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
By Type
• Life Insurance
• Non-life Insurance
Health Insurance
Home Insurance
Vehicle Insurance
Personal Insurance
Accident Insurance
Others (Transport, Credit insurance etc.)
By Geographical Space
• National
• Multi-country
• Regional
• Global
By Enterprise Size
• Large Enterprise
• Small & Medium Enterprise
By Application
• Large Enterprise
• Small & Medium Enterprise
By End-use Industry
• Banks & Financial Institutions
• Automotive
• Utilities
• Retailers
• Travel
• Housing
• Others (Lifestyle, Telecom etc.)
By Nature of Business
• Brick & Mortar
• E-commerce & Digital Platforms
• Multi-channel
• Non-commercial
• Service Company
By Distribution Channel
• Online
• Offline
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:
• What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of B2B2C Insurance?
• Who are the global key manufacturers of the B2B2C Insurance Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?
• How the competition goes in the future related to B2B2C Insurance?
• Which is the most leading country in the world?
• What are the B2B2C Insurance market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global B2B2C Insurance Industry?
• Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?
