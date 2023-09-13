Obesity Surgery Devices Market to Witness Robust Growth, Reaching US$ 3.23 billion by 2033, Persistence Market Research

Growth in Obese Population is Driving Traction in the Overall Obesity Surgery Devices Market

New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for obesity surgery devices generated roughly US$ 1.64 billion in revenue in 2022, and it is anticipated that this market will increase at a CAGR of 6.4% to reach an estimated value of US$ 3.23 billion by the end of 2033.

Obesity is a global health concern with far-reaching consequences for individuals and healthcare systems. As obesity rates continue to rise worldwide, the demand for effective obesity management solutions has grown exponentially.

Obesity surgery, also known as bariatric surgery, has emerged as a vital intervention in the battle against obesity. This comprehensive research report provides an in-depth analysis of the Obesity Surgery Devices Market, shedding light on its current status, trends, key players, and future prospects.

Obesity surgery devices are instrumental in facilitating weight loss and improving the health of individuals grappling with severe obesity. These devices encompass a range of medical equipment and technologies used in various bariatric surgical procedures, such as gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy, and adjustable gastric banding.

The growth of the Obesity Surgery Devices Market is influenced by various factors, including:

Rising Obesity Epidemic: The global obesity epidemic is a primary driver for the growth of obesity surgery devices. Increasing rates of obesity, particularly severe obesity, are creating a growing pool of potential patients seeking surgical solutions for weight management.

Health Awareness: Growing awareness of the health risks associated with obesity, such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, sleep apnea, and certain types of cancer, is prompting more individuals to consider bariatric surgery as a viable treatment option.

Technological Advancements: Advances in medical technology have led to the development of safer and more effective obesity surgery devices. Minimally invasive techniques, robotic-assisted surgery, and improved surgical instruments contribute to better patient outcomes and reduced complications.

Personalized Medicine: The trend toward personalized healthcare is influencing the obesity surgery market. Surgeons are increasingly tailoring surgical approaches and device choices to meet individual patient needs, resulting in improved success rates and patient satisfaction.

Insurance Coverage: Expanding insurance coverage for bariatric surgery is making these procedures more accessible to a broader population. Improved insurance coverage reduces financial barriers for patients seeking treatment.

Multidisciplinary Care: The adoption of multidisciplinary care models, involving dieticians, psychologists, and support groups, enhances the long-term success of obesity surgery. This holistic approach is becoming more common, increasing the demand for surgical interventions.

Aging Population: The aging population is at a higher risk of obesity-related health issues. As the global population continues to age, there is a growing pool of potential patients seeking obesity surgery to improve their health and quality of life.

Regulatory Support: Regulatory agencies in many countries are supporting the development and approval of obesity surgery devices that meet safety and efficacy standards. This regulatory backing encourages innovation in the industry.

Market Dynamics

Demand Drivers

The global obesity epidemic, with increasing rates of severe obesity. Growing awareness of the health risks associated with obesity, including diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and certain types of cancer. Advances in surgical techniques and minimally invasive procedures, enhancing patient outcomes and safety. Expanding insurance coverage for bariatric surgery, making it more accessible to a broader population.



Challenges

High costs associated with obesity surgery, limiting access for some patients. Postoperative complications and long-term follow-up care requirements. Regulatory hurdles and safety concerns surrounding certain surgical devices.



Market Trends

Minimally Invasive Procedures : The shift towards minimally invasive techniques, reducing postoperative complications and recovery times.

: The shift towards minimally invasive techniques, reducing postoperative complications and recovery times. Customized Solutions : Tailoring surgical approaches and devices to individual patient needs.

: Tailoring surgical approaches and devices to individual patient needs. Digital Health Integration: Incorporating digital health technologies for pre- and post-operative patient monitoring and support.

Market Segmentation

Medical Devices/ Implants: Gastric Balloons, Gastric Bands, Stapling Devices

End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Regional Analysis

North America leads the Obesity Surgery Devices Market, driven by the high prevalence of obesity and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region also contribute significantly to market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The company's top aims are to boost production, enhance its selection of surgical instruments, add cutting-edge features, and launch new goods. Several companies have made purchases and partnered with national and international players in order to accelerate and improve manufacturing.

Key players in the Obesity Surgery Devices Market include:

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, Inc.

Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Aspire Bariatrics

Spatz FGIA Inc.

MetaCure

IntraPace Inc.

Recent Developments

The ECHELON ENDOPATH Staple Line Reinforcement (SLR) was introduced by Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, in September 2020. This buttressing device aims to reduce the incidence of problems following bariatric surgery.

Staple Line Reinforcement (SLR) was introduced by Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, in September 2020. This buttressing device aims to reduce the incidence of problems following bariatric surgery. Ethicon, a division of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, unveiled the ENSEAL X1 Curved Jaw Tissue Sealer for thoracic, colorectal, gynaecological, and bariatric procedures in June 2021.

Future Outlook

The Obesity Surgery Devices Market is poised for continued growth as obesity rates persist. Technological advancements, expanding insurance coverage, and a focus on personalized patient care are expected to drive innovation in this field.

