CBDWire to Serve as the Official Media Sponsor and Official Newswire of Green Label Expo & Green Label Summit Las Vegas 2023

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CBDWire -- CBDWire, a specialized communications platform for the CBD sector and one of the 60+ brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), is excited to announce its collaboration with the Jotia Group to serve as the media sponsor and official newswire for the highly anticipated Green Label Expo Las Vegas and Green Label Summit. These distinctive cannabis trade shows are a trailblazer, allowing exhibitors to provide live product demonstrations to attendees. The events are scheduled to be held at the Nuwu Dispensary in Las Vegas on Oct 31 – Nov 1, 2023.



An integral part of the esteemed Green Label Series is the unparalleled Green Label Expo and Green Label Summit 2023 which is set to draw hundreds of cannabis suppliers, over a thousand retail cannabis buyers, multiple brands, resellers, manufacturers and wholesalers.

What sets this expo apart is its remarkable offering for attendees to experience products firsthand on-site, ensuring complete satisfaction before committing to a purchase. Additionally, attendees will benefit from direct interactions with business owners and industry veterans who will share invaluable insights to aid in their decision-making process.

For exhibitors, the unique environment provides an opportunity for face-to-face engagement with enthusiastic consumers and potential collaborators. It offers a shared platform to compete on a global scale, foster channels for high-quality industry feedback and provide excellent PR opportunities to elevate brands in a friendly and energetic atmosphere.

Attendees can look forward to sampling products and services from marquee names such as CannaCard Payments, MIT45, CannaZip, Leafwire, Leaf List and Sawyer Manufacturing among many others.

The line-up of speakers include the likes of Senator Dallas Harris, Christopher LaPorte, Dave Staley, Brandon Wiegand, Nichelle Santos, Bri Padilla, Naomi Granger, Maritza Bermudez, Kay Ann Tyssee, to name a few.

IBN and CBDWire will leverage a comprehensive range of corporate communications solutions to amplify recognition for participating companies, breakthrough products, and conference attendees, with a view to enhance visibility among investors, journalists, consumers, and the broader public. CBDWire will further enhance article reach via syndication across 5,000+ outlets and feature the conference on dedicated event pages.

In addition to CBDW’s widespread dissemination of articles and press releases, IBN will also provide curated social media coverage of the event. Among its 60+ investor-oriented brands, IBN reaches an audience of over 2 million followers across a variety of platforms such as Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn.

“We are very pleased to be working with IBN and CBDWire towards improving outreach for the Summit and Expo in October,” said JR Richard, event director of the Green Label Series. “With specific expertise in the CBD space, CBDWire will elevate the status of the expo and boost our messaging while generating interest beyond traditional target markets through the latest social media strategies. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the long run.”

For additional information about Green Label Expo 2023, visit https://greenlabelexpo.com

For Additional information about Green Label Summit 2023, visit: https://greenlabelsummit.com

