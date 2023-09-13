NHE Named Repeat Honoree on South Carolina's Best Places to Work Rankings for 2023
Southeastern property management firm honored for third straight year in Top 20 Large Companies in South Carolina
NHE has been named a repeat winner on the exclusive 2023 Best Places to Work in South Carolina list, in the highly competitive Large Companies category, marking the third consecutive year the Company has received the recognition. The award was presented by SC Biz News, the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.
— Taylor Davis, NHE, President & CEO
NHE provides professional association management, conventional and affordable apartment management, along with community development and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, including numerous properties spanning South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia.
NHE’s more than 50-year history in South Carolina has established deep roots across the Palmetto State and the company’s continued investment in the communities it serves reflects that dedication. NHE has more than 325 employees and currently represents residents in more than 18,000 homes, apartments, and condominiums across 15 states.
Best Places to Work in South Carolina is a research-driven program that examines a company’s best practices, programs, benefits and employee perspectives. The survey-and-awards program, now in its 18th year, is designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state’s economy, workforce, and businesses.
“It is particularly meaningful to be honored based upon the inputs of our employees,” said NHE President and CEO Taylor Davis. “We are proud of our commitment to employees, residents, and communities in every community we serve, and credit the team we have built and the culture we have developed for making this possible.”
A two-part survey is used to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consists of evaluating each nominee’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consists of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determine the top companies and final rankings.
The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
The annual recognition ceremony was held recently in Columbia, South Carolina. To learn more about the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.
NHE provides professional association management, apartment management, community development and service coordination to communities across the Southeast, and currently represents more than 18,000 homes, apartments and condominiums in 15 states. NHE holds the prestigious AMO (Accredited Management Organization) designation through the Institute of Real Estate Management and is a multi-year honoree of Top Workplaces in South Carolina and Best Places to Work.
