Media Advisory: Global Events Mark First Anniversary of Women, Life, Freedom Revolution

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Association of Families of Flight PS752 Victims (the Association) and groups across the world are organizing events on September 16th, 2023, to mark the first anniversary of the Women, Life, Freedom Revolution. Events across Canada and the globe will see people united to amplify the voices of the people of Iran, champion women, celebrate life, and stand for freedom.



In addition to 11 Canadian locations (listed below), there will also be events in various additional countries, including: Australia, Belgium, Chile, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United States. Further details on international events can be found here: www.yekseda.org.

The events will be taking place on Saturday, September 16th. Please refer to the information below for the specific date of your region’s event.

Please see below a summary of Canadian events.

Calgary, AB: 2:00pm MDT at the Peace Bridge





Edmonton, AB: 2:00pm MDT at Edmonton City Hall, 1 Sir Winston Churchill Square





Montreal, QB: 2:00pm EST at McGill University





Ottawa, ON: 11:00am EST at the National Gallery of Canada





Saskatoon, SK: 3:30pm CST at Kiwanis Memorial Park





St. John’s, NL: 12:00pm NDT at City Hall





Sudbury, ON: 1:30pm EST at Bell Park (York Street parking lot)





Toronto, ON: 3:00pm EST at Queen’s Park (King Edward VII Equestrian Statue)



This event is organized by the Association and the Iran Lovers Group. Families of victims and government officials, including the Honourable Arif Virani, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, will be among the speakers.



Waterloo, ON: 11:00am EST at the University of Waterloo (South Gate)





Windsor, ON: 3:00pm EST at the Great Canadian Flag (Ouellette Avenue at Riverside Drive)





Vancouver, BC: 2:00pm PST at the Vancouver Art Gallery



For media inquiries, please contact:

pmrc@ps752justice.com