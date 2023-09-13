Anti-Snoring Devices Market Expected to Reach $511.4 Million by 2032 | CAGR 8.1%

Anti-Snoring Devices Market 2032

Anti-snoring devices market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-snoring devices market size was valued at $233.9 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $511.4 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2023 to 2032. Snoring is a common sleep-related condition characterized by the production of loud or harsh sounds during sleep. It occurs when the flow of air through the mouth and nose is partially blocked, leading to the vibration of the tissues in the upper airway. These vibrations produce the distinctive sound which is called as snoring. The anti-snoring devices are used to reduce or eliminate snoring during sleep. These devices are available in various forms, such as nasal strips, nasal dilators, mouthpieces, chin straps, and positional devices. These devices improve the airflow during sleep and prevent the vibration of the tissues in the throat that cause snoring.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Rhinomed, Pure Sleep, LLC, ResMed Inc., DentCare Dental Lab Pvt. Ltd, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Apnea Sciences, SomnoMed, VVFLY Snore Circle, Airway Management, Inc, ZQuiet

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2121

On the basis of product, the mouthguard segment dominated the market in 2022, and is the fastest growing segment during the anti-snoring devices market forecast period. This is attributed to increase in use of mandibular advancement devices (MADs) and they are highly effective to reduce snoring. Furthermore, mouthguards are comfortable to wear as compared to other anti-snoring devices, such as CPAP machines. Their custom-fitted design helps ensure a better fit and reduced discomfort during use.

As per end user, the homecare segment dominated the global market in 2022 and is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This is attributed to easy availability of anti-snoring devices through online websites, and availability of a wide range of anti-snoring devices at various price points which makes them accessible to a larger consumer base.

Region wise, North America had the highest anti-snoring devices market share in 2022, and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period, owing to rise in adoption of anti-snoring devices, increase in prevalence of snoring, easy availability of advanced non-invasive anti-snoring devices, and surge in awareness about potential risks associated with snoring. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for anti-snoring devices, surge in obese population which are highly susceptible to snoring , and development in medical device industry.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2121

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the anti-snoring devices market, owing to increase in awareness about the importance of maintaining good health. Furthermore, during the pandemic many individuals found the home-based solutions for managing their snoring. Anti-snoring devices market analysis include increase in the adoption and sales of anti-snoring devices. On the other hand, the pandemic has disrupted global supply chains, including the manufacturing and distribution of anti-snoring devices. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic has a mixed impact on the anti-snoring devices market.

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐔𝐄 𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐎𝐒𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐑𝐄𝐋𝐀𝐓𝐄𝐃 𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on ‘Strategic Developments’ registered by leading players of the market

𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

