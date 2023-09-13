The Spec Binder Launches Industry First Home Renovation Tool, Mitigating Common Mistakes And Saving Time And Money

The Daniel Bathroom is one of the many designs available through The Spec Binder.

The Spec Binder delivers the most important element of a home renovation-- a design plan -- providing ready-made, contractor friendly interior design plans

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Home renovations involve a mountain of tiny details and decisions. For homeowners choosing not to hire an interior designer, The Spec Binder offers the first online tool to provide all the benefits of working with a design professional without the cost.

Developed by an award-winning interior design-build team with more than a decade of experience successfully navigating the needs of homeowners and contractors, The Spec Binder provides consumers all-in-one design plans with contractor-friendly specs and installation documents that mitigate common mistakes and keep projects on time and on budget.

“When it comes to the final result of a home renovation, pretty and ugly cost the same and that’s why it’s so important for homeowners to understand that a photo they find in a magazine or online is not a design plan a contractor can use,” explains Leni Calas, co-founder and CEO of The Spec Binder. “Contractors are not interior designers, so having a design plan is the most important thing you can do to achieve the result you want and keep your renovation on time and on budget.”

According to a 2022 Houzz & Home survey, 92% of homeowners report renovation challenges, with finding the right products, staying on budget and schedule, clear communication and visualization of the end result among the top. The Spec Binder design plans provide solutions to all these common renovation challenges, with every detail, decision and budget item included -- from where to purchase a door hinge, to grout color and how high to install a bathroom towel rod.

“The Spec Binder empowers homeowners with the information they need to successfully work with their contractor, so if they’re asked about technical elements, such as a drain installation, the homeowner and contractor can simply refer to the design plan,” said Max Hamilton, interior designer and co-founder of The Spec Binder. “The cost to purchase one of our plans is less than an hour of most contractors’ time to run to a hardware store and purchase an item that a homeowner didn’t know to specify.”

Addressing the top home renovation projects*, The Spec Binder offers a stylish collection of trending and traditional kitchen, bath and entryway designs, as well as interior paint and exterior finish palettes. Introductory pricing for plans ranges from $99 to $579 and new designs and paint palettes are introduced seasonally. Homeowner benefits include:

• Comprehensive design plans created by professional interior designers, featuring a variety of trending and traditional spaces. The plans provide all of the details needed to complete the project, thus saving time and money.

• All recommended material vendors must have items in-stock to be approved by The Spec Binder, keeping projects on schedule.

• Contractor-friendly installation documents and guidelines empower homeowners with the knowledge and checklists to successfully manage a renovation project, and enable contractors to accurately bid jobs, eliminating surprise costs and possible project delays.

• Design flexibility for homeowners to select their own material finishes.

• Access to The Spec Binder’s interior design-build team for questions and reconfiguration plans, if needed. Each purchase includes 30 minutes of complimentary consultation and additional support is available for an hourly fee.

• Design plans that serve as a contract with signature lines, so homeowners are protected and pay for the renovation presented in the design plan.

“The Spec Binder is an innovative online roadmap that enables homeowners and contractors to successfully work together,” said Christina Galanopoulous, co-founder and CTO of The Spec Binder. “We’re here to provide solutions and create a good experience for homeowners managing their renovation project.”

To purchase a design, simply visit www.thespecbinder.com and select, pay for, and download a plan.

(*Source: 2022 Houzz & Home survey)

About The Spec Binder

Headquartered in New York City, The Spec Binder is a female-owned company that launched in 2023 as the industry’s first renovation tool to streamline the way homeowners and contractors work together. The Spec Binder’s comprehensive design plans save time, money, and hassle for both parties, with curated pre-sourced materials, color and finish guides, detailed contractor installation guides, and access to the company’s interior design team. The Spec Binder team is comprised of seasoned interior designers and technology experts from the award-winning Ward 5 Design studio, and specializes in kitchen, bath and entry way renovations, and interior and exterior paint color palettes. For more information, visit www.thespecbinder.com. Stay connected on social media @TheSpecBinder.com.