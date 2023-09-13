CompTIA Launches Emergency Response Team to Connect Cybersecurity Experts with Service Providers in Need of Assistance

New Hotline Created to Help Businesses Navigate Security Incidents

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology (IT) industry and workforce, announced today the creation of a new Emergency Response Team to provide real-time guidance to solution providers experiencing a cybersecurity incident or service disruption.

The new Emergency Response Team (ERT) is a group of dedicated CompTIA members who have either experienced a security incident or can provide guidance to solution providers that have been victimized.

As a volunteer-led program, this service is available at no cost to businesses. Businesses in need of assistance can call (630) 678-8400 to be connected to a professional.

“We are here to help businesses successfully navigate the critical steps they need to take during a security emergency,” said Robert Cioffi, chair of the ERT and chief technology officer and co-founder of Progressive Computing. “Our team comes together to identify program requirements, legal protections and operational workflows that are vital to an organization’s operations.”

Cioffi is joined by Matt Lee, vice chair of the ERT and security and compliance senior director at Pax8. Miles Jobgen, senior director, cybersecurity programs relevancy at CompTIA, serves as the liaison for the group.

The ERT volunteer team is Corey Kirkendoll, president and CEO, 5K Technical Services; Chris Loehr, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Solis Security; Dave MacKinnon, chief security officer, N-able; Keith Nelson, PhD., chief technology officer, Vistem Solutions; Sarah O'Kelley, director of client services, Choice Cyber Solutions; Jason Slagle, president, CNWR Inc.; Jay Tipton, CEO, Technology Specialists; and Eric Woodard, CEO, Protek Support.

“Our volunteers are experienced in handling security incidents and understand the important role peer-to-peer guidance and support can be during difficult times,” said Lee. “We’re here to help.”

The CompTIA ERT supplements an organization’s formal incident response relationships and provides support in areas such as employee well-being and health along with experienced guidance. Organizations should contact their insurance and legal counsels first.

In addition to the new initiative, CompTIA continues to support the industry’s cybersecurity efforts with the CompTIA Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO). The ISAO connects member companies via an online forum with the latest cybersecurity threats and additional resources so organizations have access to critical information at their fingertips.

The CompTIA ISAO works closely with public and private cybersecurity agencies and organizations to help its members raise the cybersecurity awareness of the global tech industry. The community of nearly 1,200 member companies shares best practices, cyber threat intelligence, educational content and more to help address these ever-evolving threats.

For more information about the CompTIA ERT, go to: https://connect.comptia.org/content/lp/comptia-emergency-response-team .

