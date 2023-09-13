Global Multi-Head Filling Machines Market likely to reach US$ 6.9 billion by 2033, expected to incline at a 5.6% CAGR
Driving Growth: Technological Advancements Elevate Multi-Head Filling Machines Market in the Era of Industry 4.0NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global multi-head filling machines market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 4.0 billion in 2023, driven by increasing automation and industry 4.0 integration. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 5.6% between 2023 and 2033, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 6.9 billion by 2033.
A major factor contributing to the growth of the multi-head filling machines market is diverse applications in various industries. Multi-head filling machines find applications across a wide range of industries, including food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemicals, and more. The versatility of these machines allows them to handle different types of products, such as liquids, pastes, powders, and granules, making them a preferred choice for manufacturers operating in diverse sectors.
Hygiene and product integrity are critical considerations in industries like food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. Multi-head filling machines with hygienic design features, easy-to-clean components, and materials suitable for cleanroom environments are witnessing increased demand. The machines ensure that the filled products remain uncontaminated and meet stringent quality standards. Continuous technological advancements have led to the development of multi-head filling machines with improved capabilities.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
The global multi-head filling machines market was valued at US$ 3.8 billion by 2022-end.
From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.5%.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold a dominant CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
By product type, liquid filling machine segment is expected to constitute a CAGR of 5.5% in 2033.
On the basis of end-use, food & beverages segment is expected to dominate the market with a CAGR of 5.5% in 2033.
From 2023 to 2033, multi head filling machines market is expected to flourish at a CAGR of 5.6%.
By 2033, the market value of multi head filling machines is expected to reach US$ 6.9 billion.
“Increasing demand for single-serve packaging across the globe, is a major factor that is expected to propel the growth of the multi-head filling machines market in the near future,” remarks an FMI analyst.
Competitive Landscape
Prominent players in the multi-head filling machines market are Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Tenco srl, PER-FIL Industries, Inline Filling Systems Inc., and TGP Packaging Private Limited, among others.
Key Companies Profiled
Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
Tenco srl
PER-FIL Industries
Inline Filling Systems Inc.
TGP Packaging Private Limited
Filtec Automation Ltd.
Carbonation Techniques
P. Pack Solutions
Mentpack Frankfurt
All-Fill International Ltd.
Hassia-Redatron GmbH
Recent Developments:
In 2021, Tetra Pak introduced the revolutionary Tetra Pak® E3/Speed Hyper filling machine, a cutting-edge solution that enables ultra-high-speed production of beverages while significantly reducing energy consumption. The state-of-the-art machine combines unparalleled speed, precision, and sustainability, effectively addressing the industry's growing demand for efficient and eco-friendly filling solutions.
In 2020, CFT Group made a remarkable stride with the development of the Giro Fillstar FX rotary filling machine. The innovative equipment is tailored for high-speed filling of a diverse range of liquid products. Leveraging advanced technology, the machine excels in hygiene, precision, and operational efficiency, meeting the stringent requirements of modern liquid packaging industries.
In the same year, Krones AG unveiled the EvoLite, a compact and modular filling system meticulously designed for small and medium-sized breweries. The EvoLite offers exceptional efficiency in the filling process, while its reduced footprint ensures optimal space utilization. The machine's user-friendly interface enhances ease of operation, making it an ideal choice to meet the specific needs of craft breweries.
More Valuable Insights Available
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global multi head filling machines market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
To understand opportunities in the multi-head filling machines market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (liquid filling machine, paste filling machine, powder filling machine, and granular filling machine), by filler type (vacuum fillers, piston fillers, spray fillers, and others), by automation type (automatic, and semi-automatic), and by end-use (food & beverages, cosmetics & personal care, pharmaceuticals, chemical & lubricants, and others (manufacturing, industrial packaging, etc.)), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa).
Key Segments:
By Product Type:
Liquid Filling Machine
Paste Filling Machine
Powder Filling Machine
Granular Filling Machine
By Filler Type:
Vacuum Fillers
Piston Fillers
Spray Fillers
Others
By Automation Type:
Automatic
Semi-automatic
By End Use:
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Pharmaceuticals
Chemical & Lubricants
Others (Manufacturing, Industrial packaging, etc.)
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia and Pacific
East Asia
Middle East and Africa
Author:
Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.
Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.
