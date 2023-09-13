XEALTH RECOGNIZED AS QUARTERFINALIST FOR THE DIGITAL HEALTH HUB FOUNDATION: DIGITAL HEALTH AWARDS

SEATTLE, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xealth, the leader in enabling digital health at scale, is thrilled to announce its selection as a quarterfinalist for the prestigious Digital Health Awards, presented by the Digital Health Hub Foundation. Xealth was chosen as a quarterfinalist for Best in Class: Remote Diagnostic Device, Platform or Tool.

This recognition highlights the company’s dedication to strengthening the bond between medical care teams and their patients, making it possible for them to use familiar technologies while connecting through remote monitoring, virtual visits, and sharing information back and forth with each other as part of their daily routines. The Digital Health Awards celebrate organizations that demonstrate excellence in leveraging digital advancements to enhance healthcare services and patient outcomes. As a quarterfinalist, Xealth stands out for its commitment to deploying and tracking digital resources across hospital service lines and functions. This offers an unrivalled view into performance across specialties.

“Most clinical teams and hospitals can benefit from using digital health to better enable patients to manage their care, as appropriate. Xealth helps them leverage technology that they are already comfortable with to improve experiences for both patients and providers, supporting comprehensive care in a scalable way. We are excited to be recognized by the Digital Health Hub Foundation.” - Mike McSherry, CEO and co-founder of Xealth.

Out of a substantial pool of over 1,500 submissions, only the most promising 16 quarterfinalists per category, per track have advanced to this stage.

"This year has been our most competitive yet as we've received a great surge in submissions, numbering in the thousands, pouring in from companies around the world. We are so impressed by the pioneering work in digital health happening on a global scale. Congratulations to all of our quarterfinalists on their notable success.” - Mark Goldstein, Chairman of Digital Health Hub Foundation.

Finalists will be announced September 22, 2023 and the winners will be announced at the Grand Finale taking place at HLTH on the Moon Stage on October 9, 2023.

About Xealth

Xealth scales digital health programs, enabling clinicians to integrate, prescribe and monitor digital health tools for patients to drive engagement and utilization. Through the secure Xealth platform, clinicians can find and order the right digital health tools and programs for patients directly from the EHR workflow, send these digital health orders to the patient’s email or patient portal, and then monitor activity. Xealth spun out of Providence St. Joseph Health (PSJH) in 2017, and investors include Advocate Aurora Enterprises, Atrium Health, Cleveland Clinic, MemorialCare Innovation Fund, Cerner, McKesson Ventures, Novartis, Philips, and ResMed as well as Providence Ventures, UPMC and the Froedtert and Medical College of Wisconsin Health Network.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

Attachment

Heather Caouette RAE Communications +1 508-579-3894 heatherc@rae-communications.com