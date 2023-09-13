Global Music NFT Marketplaces Market Size

Key players operating in the global music NFT marketplace market include OpenSea, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Mintable, Async Music, Enjin Marketplace, Rarible, Blockparty, Mintbase, and Zora, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global music NFT marketplaces market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2023 to 2028.



The music NFT marketplace is driven by the desire for artists to regain control of their music and revenue streams. NFTs offer unique digital ownership of music assets, enabling artists to sell and monetize their music directly to fans, reducing intermediaries. Additionally, the blockchain technology underlying NFTs provides transparency, copyright protection, and the potential for ongoing royalties, appealing to artists and collectors alike.

Key Market Trends

Artist-Driven NFT Releases: Musicians and artists were increasingly embracing NFTs to release exclusive content directly to their fans. This trend allowed artists to maintain creative control, connect with their audience, and explore innovative monetization strategies.

NFT Royalties and Resales: NFT marketplaces were exploring ways to incorporate royalties for artists on secondary sales of their music NFTs. This development aimed to provide ongoing income to artists as their works were resold in the secondary market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Music NFT Marketplaces Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

Based on product type, the album segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the application outlook, the secondary market segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Key players operating in the global music NFT marketplace market include OpenSea, SuperRare, Nifty Gateway, Mintable, Async Music, Enjin Marketplace, Rarible, Blockparty, Mintbase, and Zora, among others.





Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Album

Single Song

Music NFT Collection

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Primary Market

Secondary Market

Payment Method (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

ETH

wETH

Cryptocurrencies

Stable Coins

Credit and Debit Cards

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

