Smart City Software Company Included in Signing Ceremony for King Abdullah Financial District Project: Stock Symbol AFFU

Smart City Software Company Included in Signing Ceremony for King Abdullah Financial District Project; Plus Strong Performance in Latest Quarterly Results

Affluence Corporation (OTCMKTS:AFFU)

The second quarter was a quarter of firsts for our company, We had our first Software as a Service (SaaS) customer & we had our first US customer through our Dell Technologies (DELL NYSE) partnership” — James E Honan, Jr., CEO of AFFU.