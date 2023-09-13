Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18.48 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.22%: Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market size is projected to reach USD 18.48 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 9.21 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market By Application (Naval Ship, Cargo Ship, And Passenger Ship), By Type (Simplified VDR And General VDR), By Product (Fixed VDR And Float VDR), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market size was valued at about USD 9.21 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% and is anticipated to reach USD 18.48 billion by 2030.”

Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market Overview:

Similar to an airplane's black box, voyage data recorders (VDR) are comparable to black boxes. A VDR is considered a complete system because, when installed on a ship, it ensures that multiple categories of data pertaining to the ship are recorded. It is extremely helpful in the event of an accident and can be used to reconstruct every aspect of a voyage. VDRs contain secure information that can be quickly retrieved, such as the ship's physical condition, position, command, movement, and control prior to the disaster. This information is then analyzed and used to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Aside from this, VDRs have proven useful in a variety of other facets of travel, such as severe weather damage analysis, performance efficiency, preventive maintenance, training, and accident prevention. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) mandates that all ships constructed after July 1, 2002 must be equipped with voyage data recorders (VDR). The global voyage data recorders market size has improved over the years and is likely to register higher growth during the forecast period as maritime activities continue to grow across continents.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.21 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 18.48 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.22% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Netwave Systems B.V., DANELEC MARINE, Totem Plus Ltd., INTERCHALT, Consilium AB Publ., Japan Radio Co., FURUNO ELECTRIC Co. Ltd., Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co. Ltd., and others. Segments Covered By Application, By Type, By Product, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa





Key Insights from Primary Research

The voyage data recorders market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing number of passenger ships

As maritime transport is on the rise led by commercial passenger ships as well as international trade, the risk of accidents has increased simultaneously. This includes accidents caused by extreme sea conditions or changes in weather, piracy, explosions, and mechanical failure to name a few.

Based on application segmentation, the cargo ship was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product segmentation, fixed VDR was the leading product in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market: Growth Drivers

Growing number of passenger ships to drive market growth

The global voyage data recorders (VDR) market is expected to grow owing to the rising number of passenger ships across the globe. One of the main reasons for the higher demand for commercial passenger ships is the increase in tourism especially after COVID-19. Since more people are willing to seek and enjoy travel time, there has been a steady growth in the number of companies providing excellent travel itineraries that can be covered through cruises or other forms of passenger ships. In addition to this, the amenities and facilities provided on a cruise have added more value to a cruise vacation.

Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market: Restraints

High cost of VDR technology to restrict market growth

Voyage data recorders (VDRs) are advanced technology. They are mainly used in sophisticated maritime operations and since exclusive or high-end instruments are used to make voyage data recorders, the total cost of VDR installation and use is relatively higher. The higher upfront cost may act as a growth barrier for the voyage data recorders industry. In addition to this, VDRs are susceptible to malfunctioning and hence they require regular checks or maintenance to ensure that the device functions as per expectations even in harsh conditions. This could further add to the associated expenses leading to more hesitancy among end-consumers.

Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) Market: Segmentation

The global voyage data recorders (VDR) market is segmented based on application, type, product, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are naval ship, cargo ship, and passenger ship. The voyage data recorders industry registered the highest demand in the cargo ship segment in 2022 due to a significant increase in international trade through waterways. Based on type, the global market is divided into simplified VDR and general VDR.

Based on product, the global voyage data recorders market is divided into fixed VDR and float VDR. The highest revenue is generated by the fixed VDR segment since voyage data recorders are generally a main part of the ship or carrier and hence are installed as permanent parts.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to hold dominance during the forecast period

Asia-Pacific led the global voyage data recorder (VDR) market in 2022 and will continue to do so throughout the forecast period. According to research, China is currently the leading maritime nation in the globe and owns close to 7000 vessels. Together with Hong Kong, the region is home to the largest Container fleet in terms of value and number of vessels. Shanghai Port in China is renowned for managing approximately 25.1% of the world's shipping. It is one of the world's busiest terminals. South Korea, on the other hand, is the most preeminent shipbuilding nation in the world and exerts enormous control over the marine shipping industry worldwide.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market include;

Netwave Systems B.V.

DANELEC MARINE

Totem Plus Ltd.

INTERCHALT

Consilium AB Publ.

Japan Radio Co.

FURUNO ELECTRIC Co. Ltd.

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

The global Voyage Data Recorders (VDR) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Naval Ship

Cargo Ship

Passenger Ship

By Type

Simplified VDR

General VDR

By Product

Fixed VDR

Float VDR

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



