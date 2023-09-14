US MV Inverters Market in Oil & Gas Industry to Surpass at a Revenue of US$ 69,166.2 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- US Medium Voltage (MV) inverters market in oil & gas industry revenue was US$ 41,997.1 million in 2022 and is projected to surpass a revenue of US$ 69,166.2 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-mv-inverters-market-in-oil-gas-industry
Investments have increased in recent years, with US$ 250 million in 2021 on research and development of MV inverters exclusively for the oil and gas industry. According to a study by Astute Analytica, by 2023, 53% of new MV inverters deployed in the oil and gas sector would be Internet of Things (IoT) enabled, indicating a strong need for real-time monitoring and preventive maintenance to drive market growth.
One of the main market drivers is the exploding demand for energy, which is predicted to rise by 50% by 2050. To ensure that energy loss is kept to a minimum, MV inverters are essential for effective energy conversion and distribution. Compared to older models, which function at roughly 92% efficiency, the most recent MV inverters have an energy efficiency of up to 98%.
There is a continuing tendency in the oil and gas business to incorporate renewable energy sources, which will propel market growth as governments around the world push for better energy alternatives. The demand for MV inverters that can handle both conventional and renewable energy sources surged in 2022 owing to a 15% growth in the proportion of renewable energy sources in the world's energy mix. In reality, MV inverters saw a 20% growth in 2022 due to the integration of renewable energy in the oil and gas sector. The market share of advanced MV inverters, which can effectively integrate renewable energy sources into current oil and gas infrastructure, increased from 20% in 2019 to 30% in 2022.
The smart MV inverters market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. These smart inverters are anticipated to transform the oil and gas industry by increasing production and lowering operating costs. They have the ability to integrate AI and machine learning. Oil and gas firms are investing in IoT-enabled MV inverters in order to benefit from real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and increased operational efficiency, with the IoT industry expected to reach US$ 1.3 trillion by 2026. About 65% of new MV inverters built in the oil and gas industry in 2022 were IoT-enabled, up 25% from 2019.
Upstream Operations Contributed to More Than Half of the Revenue Share
With 65.9% of the market share in 2022, the upstream operations segment has had the largest share. This is due to the upstream industry's heavy reliance on MV inverters for exploration and production. The segment is forecast to continue to lead the market growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.
Technological developments in MV inverters that enable greater energy efficiency, improved voltage regulation, and increased control of upstream activities are likely to be the driving force behind this ongoing rise. The oil and gas industry's MV inverters market is anticipated to be worth over US$ 53.41 billion by the end of the forecast period, with an increasing focus on technologies that improve energy efficiency and integrate renewable energy sources. The development of this market is additionally anticipated to be supported by investments in the exploration of unconventional reserves, such as shale gas.
Positive Displacement Compressor Generated Over 57% of Market Revenue Share
In 2022, the positive displacement compressor dominated the market with a market share of more than 57.5% in the US MV inverters market for the oil and gas industry. This segment will likely grow as natural gas demand increases and unconventional reserves become more accessible.
It is also anticipated that technological developments in MV inverters, notably in automation and real-time monitoring, will support the segment's sustained supremacy.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/united-states-mv-inverters-market-in-oil-gas-industry
Competitive Landscape
The United States MV inverters market in oil and gas industry is highly competitive. The prominent players operating in the market include ABB Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., and Hitachi Ltd. In order to get an advantage over rival businesses, the companies are growing their operations through investment and joint ventures.
Some of the Leading Players are:
• ABB Ltd
• Eaton Corporation
• Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.
• Hitachi, Ltd.
• Hyosung Corporation
• Inovance Technology Europe GmbH
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• Schneider Electric SE
• Siemens AG
• Toshiba Corporation
• Other Prominent Player
Segmentation Outline
The United States MV inverter market segmentation focuses on Application, Substations, Pumps, Compressors, and End-Users.
By Application
• Upstream Operations
o Gas Lift
o Gas Gathering
o Reinjection of Gas for Pressure Maintenance
o Electric Submersible
o Chemical Reinjection
o Others
• Midstream Operations
o Gas Processing Operations
o Transmission and Distribution System
o Reducing the Gas Volume for Shipments or Storage
o Transportation and Storage of Petroleum & Petrochemical Products
o Others
• Downstream Operations
o Heat Trains
o Oil Transfer
o Treating Cooling Water in the Processes
o Others
By Substations
• Outdoor
• Indoor
By Pumps
• Centrifugal Pumps
• Reciprocating Pumps
• Positive Displacement Pumps
o Piston Pumps (Lift, Force Pump)
o Rotary pumps (Coil, Gear or Wing Pump)
o Diaphragm Pumps
• Others
By Compressors
• Positive Displacement Compressor
o Reciprocating Compressor (Diaphragm, Double and Single Acting)
o Rotary Compressor (Lobe, Screw, Liquid Ring, Scroll, Vane)
• Dynamic Compressor
o Centrifugal Compressor
o Axial Flow Compressor
• Others
By End Users
• Oil and Gas
• Mining and Aggregate
• Chemical and Petrochemical
• Hoisting Machinery
• Others
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/united-states-mv-inverters-market-in-oil-gas-industry
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn