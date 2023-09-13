Child Safety Seats Market to be worth US$ 6,003.8 million by 2033; at a 7.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.
Stringent laws and rising car accidents drive the lucrative growth of the global child safety seat market in developed countriesNEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to forecasts, the child safety seats market is expected to be US$ 2,940.3 Million in 2023 and US$ 6,003.8 Million by 2033, with a growing CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2033.
Governments in numerous nations have introduced favorable child travel safety legislation, inspiring manufacturers to create novel and more modern child safety seats, facilitating the market's expansion. In addition, growing customer demand for various car types around the globe has significantly aided market expansion.
Customers increasingly purchase goods like toddler car seats that lower the chance of fatality and serious injury in a collision. Growing consumer awareness of the significance of baby car seats motivates manufacturers to prioritize safety more throughout product development, leading to increasingly sophisticated and secure car seat models. Repeat business and good word-of-mouth marketing help grow the child car seat industry and advance the market.
The creation of car seats manufactured from recycled materials or built to be readily recycled at the end of their lives results from a rising trend in the child car seat business towards eco-friendly and sustainable baby products.
Key Takeaways
By 2033, the child safety seats market in the United Kingdom is likely to expand, with a CAGR of 7%.
In 2023, the United States is likely to develop the child safety seats business with a share of 16.2%.
The child safety seats market grew considerably to US$ 2,760.8 million in 2022.
The child safety seats sector expanded at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2018 to 2022.
By 2033, China's child safety seat market is projected to develop with a CAGR of 7.6%.
By 2033, India's mountain and ski resort industry is projected to expand with a CAGR of 7.3%.
Japan's child safety seats industry is expected to grow significantly, with a 4% share in 2023.
Australia's child safety seats are likely to expand with a CAGR of 0.9% in 2023.
Germany's child safety seat business is likely to grow, with a share of 4.5% in 2023.
In 2023, the convertible segment is likely to dominate the market, with a share of 23.2%, based on the product type.
In 2023, the forward-facing car seat segment is expected to dominate the market, with a share of 67.2%, based on the type.
Competitors Winning Strategies
Key market participants in the baby car seat industry worldwide keep their market share by continuously adopting new technologies and promoting cutting-edge advancements in baby car seat designs.
These players seek greater comfort and protection for infants and toddlers throughout travel by utilizing advanced technology, including smart sensors, improved safety features, and ergonomic designs. Their dedication to innovation and continual development sets them apart in the very competitive baby car seat market, ensuring they maintain their market share and remain leaders in the sector.
Key Players
Artsana Group
Bellelli S.r.l.
Britax Child Safety Inc.
Combi Corporation
Diono LLC
Dorel Juvenile Group
Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd.
Graco Children's Products Inc.
Jane Group
Kiwi Baby
Newell Brands Inc.
Nuna International BV
RECARO Holding GmbH
Thule Group
TOPEAK INC.
Recent Development:
The "Chicco Fit4, 4 in 1 Convertible Car Seat," which offers the best kid fit and works with any car seat type, was introduced by Chicco, a reputable car seat manufacturer, in January 2020.
Three Best of Babylist Awards were given to Britax Childcare Group Ltd in 2022 for its B-Free & B-Safe Gen2 FlexFit Travel System, One4Life Convertible Car Seat, and B-Lively Stroller. Britax Childcare Group Ltd is one of the key participants in the child car seat business after taking home three prizes in the baby car seat category.
Key Segments
By Product:
Convertible
Booster
Infant Seats
Combination Seat
All In One Seat
By Type:
Rear Facing Car Seat
Forward Facing Car Seat
By Functionality:
1-Stage
2-Stage
3-Stage
By Material:
Plastic
Steel
Foam
Others (Rubber, Nylon, etc.)
By Age Group:
Below 3 Months
4 to 7 Months
8 to 11 Months
12 to 23 Months
Above 24 Months
By Distribution Channel:
Online
Offline
By Region:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
MEA
Europe
Author
Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.
His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.
Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.
