Europe and Asia Pacific Synthetic Paper Market to Witness a Growth Trajectory of US$ 1,272.4 Million By 2031
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Europe and Asia Pacific synthetic paper market size was US$ 647.8 million. The market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 1,272.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-asia-pacific-synthetic-paper-market
The APAC and Europe synthetic paper market has witnessed a huge surpass in revenue in the past few years. In both regions, synthetic paper has become a reliable, cost-efficient, and environmentally benign substitute for conventional paper. Due to strict regulations, the desire for bio-based polymers, and the incorporation of synthetic paper into smart packaging solutions, the industry is expanding.
One of the most compelling factors influencing the market adoption of synthetic paper is the strict regulatory environment. Governments and regulatory agencies are enforcing regulations that require companies to adopt more sustainable practices and cut waste. Europe's strict environmental conservation legislation has pushed the adoption of environmentally friendly materials like synthetic paper.
For instance, the Circular Economy Action Plan of the European Union, revised in 2020, promotes the creation of sustainable products and strives to guarantee that resources utilized in products stay within the EU economy. Countries in the Asia Pacific area, such as China and Japan, have put rules into place that support sustainable packaging and waste minimization. For instance, the Indian government is developing Green Credits to mobilize the public around environmental good deeds and actualize the vision of "Mission LiFE" through pro-planet individuals and organizations to accomplish India's net-zero objective of 2070.
The growing demand for bio-based polymers in the manufacture of synthetic paper is likely to have a substantial impact on the market environment in Europe and the Asia Pacific, which, in turn, will drive the market growth. For instance, interest in sustainable materials has increased as environmental challenges and climate change become more widely recognized. Additionally, the fluctuation in oil prices, which directly affects the price of polymers made from petroleum, has prompted producers to look for more reliable and affordable substitutes. According to a study by Astute Analytica, this tendency may also be influenced by other microeconomic factors, such as customer demand for environmentally friendly items and business sustainability objectives.
Smart Packaging Solutions Crafting Untapped Opportunities for the Market
Given its longevity, print quality, and versatility, synthetic paper presents a distinctive platform for incorporating numerous smart technologies as technology improvements permeate the packaging industry. The demand for synthetic paper is being driven by the booming preferences for sustainable and long-lasting materials shown by the food and beverage, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.
The Digital Agenda for Europe highlights the need for more connected and digitally enabled products as part of the trend towards a digital single market in Europe. For instance, the European Commission stated in its report on its 2020 plan that by 2025, it anticipates that more than 75% of the population of Europe will have access to fast broadband services, enabling more sophisticated IoT applications, including those in packaging.
A recent report by Astute Analytica estimates that the Asia Pacific market for smart packaging would reach an estimated value of US$ 3.4 billion in 2021 and experience CAGR growth of 7.5% through 2030. This expansion is in line with consumers' growing need for packaging that is more interactive and educational. Synthetic paper is a perfect medium for QR codes, NFC tags, and other digital touchpoints because of its resistance to moisture and capacity to maintain print quality.
Commercial and Retail Segment Occupied 32.3% of Market Revenue Share
The commercial and retail industry will continue to hold the top spot during the forecast period. The segment contributed more than 32.3% of the market's revenue in 2022. Synthetic paper is becoming increasingly popular in the business sector for use in marketing materials like banners, posters, and brochures.
The advent of synthetic paper in the industry is due to the investigation for sustainability in the business and retail sectors. Brands are increasingly looking for materials that support their sustainability objectives and appeal to customers who care about the environment. For companies aiming to lessen their ecological footprint, synthetic paper is a desirable alternative to traditional paper because of its lower environmental impact.
Asia Pacific Generated About 56.6% of the Market Revenue Share
In 2022, Asia Pacific accounted for more than 56.6% of sales in the synthetic paper market, solidifying its position as a prominent revenue producer. Favorable conditions in supply and demand across several countries, including India, China, and Japan, with the highest CAGR in the future years, are to blame for the region's strong economic trajectory.
In India, the burgeoning packaging and label sector was a major factor in the 13.6% increase in demand for synthetic paper in 2022. In order to help the synthetic paper industry, the Indian government has invested INR 22 billion (US$ 26.5 billion) in research and development projects.
Consumption of synthetic paper increased by 19.8% in China, which now makes up about 32% of global consumption. The growing need for labels, packaging, and marketing materials as a result of China's growing e-commerce industry has prompted the Chinese government to fund RMB 15 billion (20.5 Bn) for infrastructure projects assisting the sector.
With a 4.8% increase in 2022, Japan has sustained a stable demand for synthetic paper. The Japanese government has allocated JPY 15 billion for the creation of sustainable materials as a result of increased consumer demand for environmentally friendly goods like synthetic paper owing to its efforts to promote environmental sustainability.
On the supply side, due to government incentives, including tax exemptions for producers and assistance for research programs, India has experienced a boom in the production of synthetic paper, with a 14.2% growth expected in 2022. In China, the output of synthetic paper increased by 18.5% in 2022 thanks to government infrastructure spending and the country's booming e-commerce market. Synthetic paper production in Japan remained steady in 2022, growing at 5.2%.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/europe-asia-pacific-synthetic-paper-market
Competitive Landscape
In order to establish a firm footing in the market, major market players are using growth strategies. Companies use several tactics to improve their geographical presence and product offering to fulfill the rising demand for synthetic paper from emerging nations, including new product development, merger & acquisition, and growth.
Advanced synthetic paper materials were first introduced by businesses like Yupo Corporation and Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, paving the path for others to follow.
Some of the Prominent Competitors Include
• Agfa-Gevaert NV
• Arjobex SAS
• Cosmo Films Ltd.
• Formosa Plastics Group
• Granwell Products, Inc.
• Hop Industries Corporation
• Nan Ya Plastics Corporation
• SIHL Group
• TechNova
• Toyobo Co., Ltd.
• Transcendia, Inc.
• Valéron Strength Films
• Yupo Corporation
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The Europe and Asia Pacific synthetic paper market segmentation focuses on Raw Material, Application, Industry, and Region.
By Raw Material
• Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene Films (BOPP)
• High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
• Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
• Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
• Others
By Application
• Printing
• Labeling
• Packaging
• Paper Bag Making
• Laminated Cards
• Others
By Industry
• Packaging
• Food & Beverages
• Pharmaceuticals
• Horticulture
• Chemical
• Cosmetics and Personal Care
• Commercial/Retail
• Others
By Region
• Europe
o The UK
o Germany
o France
o Italy
o Spain
o Poland
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/europe-asia-pacific-synthetic-paper-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn