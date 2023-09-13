Nanox to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023 in September

NEVE ILAN, Israel, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NANO-X IMAGING LTD (NASDAQ: NNOX) (“Nanox” or the “Company”), an innovative medical imaging technology company, today announced its participation in the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference 2023, which will be held on September 26-28, 2023 at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City.



Nanox’s Chief Executive Officer, Erez Meltzer, and Chief Financial Officer, Ran Daniel, will engage in a fireside chat and host investor 1x1 meetings. The fireside chat is scheduled on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 9:55 am Eastern Time and will be accessible via a live webcast, here. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website.

About Nanox:

Nanox (NASDAQ: NNOX) is focused on applying its proprietary medical imaging technology and solutions to make diagnostic medicine more accessible and affordable across the globe. Nanox’s vision is to increase access, reduce costs and enhance the efficiency of routine medical imaging technology and processes, in order to improve early detection and treatment, which Nanox believes is key to helping people achieve better health outcomes, and, ultimately, to save lives. The Nanox ecosystem includes Nanox.ARC - a multi-source Digital Tomosynthesis system that is cost-effective, and user-friendly; an AI-based suite of algorithms that augment the readings of routine CT imaging to highlight early signs often related to chronic disease, (Nanox.AI); a cloud-based infrastructure (Nanox.CLOUD); and a proprietary decentralized marketplace, through Nanox’s subsidiary, USARAD Holdings Inc., that provides remote access to radiology and cardiology experts; and a comprehensive teleradiology services platform (Nanox.MARKETPLACE). Together, Nanox’s products and services create a worldwide, innovative, and comprehensive solution that connects medical imaging solutions, from scan to diagnosis. For more information, please visit www.nanox.vision.

