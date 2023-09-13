CuraScientific Corp. (OTC: CSTF) Expands Product Offerings to Increase Revenue Streams

Cal Care Grp, Inc. Now Providing SD Strains to Cannabis Delivery Routes

PALM SPRINGS, CA , Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today CuraScientific, Corp. (the "Company") (OTCPINK: CSTF) proudly announces that the Company continues to attract major cultivators, such as SD Strains, to grow the Cal Care Grp brand and revenue.

William Reed, CEO & Chairman, stated, “We have reached an agreement with SD Strains, to add their product line to our cannabis division, Cal Care Grp, Inc., as a part of our vertical growth design. Rooted in the Southern California Coast, SD Strains is committed to producing the highest-grade cannabis grown. With decades of experience in the cannabis industry, SD Strains harbors close relationships with hundreds of growers to find the most talented and dedicated cultivators that California has to offer. Now true connoisseurs can easily enjoy California’s finest, and Cal Care Grp will deliver the products on all of its routes.”

The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Cal Care Grp, Inc., has included the SD Strains brand to their product portfolio. Please watch the following video to learn more about the connection with SD Strains:

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/URjFoVdGJqU

www.sdstrains.com

www.ilovemyweed.com

William Reed, CEO, adds, “In the coming weeks the Company will be making several significant announcements including the new opening of its second Kava Bar location in Las Vegas, Nevada, increases in quarterly revenues, and reduction of corporate debt. We encourage our shareholders to follow the updates via our website and Twitter feed at https://twitter.com/curascientific . Once again, I want to thank our loyal shareholders as we expand the company for a successful 4th Quarter.”

ABOUT CURASCIENTIFIC CORP.: CuraScientific is an alternative lifestyle company that owns and operates Cal Care Grp, Inc.; a multi-location licensed company for distribution, manufacturing and delivery of cannabis that offers innovative products to the discerning, high-end customer market, producing a full suite of premium, artisanal cannabis products sold under its consumer brands, ‘JW Brands’ and ‘Chad Enterprises'. Cal Care Grp is a vertically integrated cannabis company that applies pharmaceutical industry standards to developing, cultivating, producing, and dispensing medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in California. The company owns Kava Bars under its brand name RZDxWLVS, Inc. (Raised by Wolves) with multi-location kava bars in Palm Desert, California and the Las Vegas, Nevada location scheduled for the Fall-2023.

ABOUT SD STRAINS: Rooted in the Southern California Coast, SD Strains is committed to bringing you the highest-grade cannabis grown. With decades of experience in the cannabis industry, SD Strains does the work for you by weeding through hundreds of growers to find the most talented and dedicated cultivators that California has to offer. Now true connoisseurs can easily enjoy California’s finest.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:

William Reed, Chairman and CEO

51544 Cesar Chavez St.

Suite 1J

Coachella, CA 92236-1507

Curascientificcorp.com

(909) 435-1642

info@curascientificcorp.com

Source: CuraScientific Corp.