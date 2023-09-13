Packaged Zhug Market to Surpass US$ 85.37 Million at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2033: Fact.MR Analysis

The United States is witnessing a notable surge in the desire for packaged zhug, driven by the increasing favourability of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean culinary traditions.

Rockville, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This latest study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, pegs the global Packaged Zhug Market at US$ 54.97 million in 2023, which is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033. Changing consumer food preferences, culinary exploration, and growing appreciation for spicy and flavourful condiments across the world are driving the demand for packaged zhug.

Zhug is a traditional Middle Eastern hot sauce made with a combination of various herbs and spices. It is gaining international popularity due to its bold flavours and versatility. It is also widely enjoyed as a dip or spread in dishes such as wraps, rolls, sandwiches, falafel, shawarma, and burgers.

Key Segments of Packaged Zhug Industry Research Report

By Type By Region By End Use Red Zhug

Green Zhug North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA Commercial

Home



A majority of consumers are seeking natural and healthy condiments in their diets. Zhug is perfectly aligned with this trend due to the use of fresh herbs and spices, which are considered healthier choices compared to some artificial alternatives.

Key companies manufacturing packaged zhug are adopting clean labelling and sustainable practices in their food production and packaging processes. Zhug is also widely demanded by vegan consumers or those who are focused on a plant-based diet due to its authentic taste.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global packaged zhug market is projected to reach US$ 85.37 million by 2033.

Demand for packaged zhug in Canada is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2023 to 2033.

The United States market for packaged zhug reached US$ 14.2 million in 2022.

Sales of packaged zhug in Germany are forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The market in China is estimated to increase at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2033.



“Advancements in packaging technology such as resealing designs are attracting more consumers to packaged zhug, especially busy individuals,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Attributes Details Forecast Period 2023 – 2033 Value Projection (2031) US$ 85.37 Million Growth Rate (2022-2031) 4.5% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 25 Tables No. of Figures 132 Figures



The Competitive Landscape: Diverse Offerings in the Packaged Zhug Market

Leading companies in the packaged zhug market are diversifying their product portfolios by introducing a wide range of packaged herbs within the zhug category. This strategic expansion is not only broadening their consumer base but also contributing to the growth of their market share.

Sustainability has become an increasingly important concern in the food industry. Many manufacturers are actively adopting sustainable practices in both food production and packaging. They are collaborating with local farmers to source ingredients and are employing eco-friendly packaging technologies. These sustainable efforts are not only reducing environmental impact but also minimizing production waste.

Grecian Delight Foods stands out for its commitment to authenticity and product quality. The company specializes in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine products, offering consumers an authentic taste experience. Among its popular offerings, the 'Four Pepper Cilantro Sauce' has garnered widespread acclaim among American consumers, reflecting the company's dedication to delivering exceptional flavors and high-quality products.



The packaged zhug market is evolving with companies diversifying their product offerings and embracing sustainable practices. This dynamic landscape promises a broader selection of zhug-based products for consumers, while also addressing environmental concerns and fostering responsible food production. As companies like Grecian Delight Foods continue to innovate and offer authentic flavors, consumers can look forward to a flavorful and sustainable culinary journey.

Winning Strategy

Key providers of packaged zhug are focusing on product innovation and diversification. Customization of packaged zhug flavours such as milder versions or unique regional blends are aiding top companies in attracting more customers. Partnerships and collaborations are some of their key marketing tactics.

Whole Spice, Inc. a leading player in the packaged zhug trade, is focusing on modern preferences and is producing trending zhug flavours.



Key Companies Profiled

Chili Food

Grecian Delight Foods

Steenbergs

Whole Spice, Inc.

Zahavi Hakerem



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaged zhug market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period (2023 to 2033).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (red zhug, green zhug) and end use (commercial, home), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

