BrainBox AI and Trane® Advance Building Decarbonization with New Technology Collaboration

Montreal, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI, a pioneer in autonomous decarbonization for the built environment, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator. The collaboration paves the way for the companies to create a one-of-a-kind solution that couples Trane’s cloud-based Tracer SC+ building automation system with BrainBox AI’s autonomous decarbonizing AI-tech to help Trane customers further reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) emissions and unlock operational cost savings.



Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems are responsible for 40% of building energy consumption, 30% of which is wasted. BrainBox AI and Trane’s joint efforts will help address this void by bringing to market unmatched decarbonization and energy efficiency technology, with a focus on existing HVAC systems of multi-site retailers across North America.

With BrainBox AI, Trane customers will have the opportunity to benefit from cloud-based optimization solutions that autonomously send real-time control commands to their HVAC systems. Factoring in weather forecasts, controls schedules and sequences, as well as occupancy patterns, these commands are based on the AI’s sophisticated predictions of each zone’s thermal behavior and ensures the HVAC equipment only runs when needed while ensuring occupant comfort.

“Trane is proud to collaborate with BrainBox AI on new solutions that will help our customers accelerate their decarbonization goals and contribute to a more sustainable future,” said Dave Molin, vice president, Product Management, Trane Technologies. “Trane and BrainBox AI are both deeply committed to advancing sustainable solutions through innovation. By combining Trane’s advanced building controls and HVAC systems with BrainBox AI’s autonomous decarbonizing technology, we can help our customers drastically reduce their carbon footprint and meet their business goals, while doing the right thing for the planet.”

“Our mission to better the built environment aligns with Trane’s own deep sustainability focus and bold actions to push the industry toward innovative, climate-friendly building solutions. Our relationship stands on the foundations of complementary technologies that deliver an upscaled layer of optimization and GHG reductions,” said Frank Sullivan, Chief Commercial Officer, BrainBox AI. “HVAC systems are one of the biggest contributors to total energy usage in commercial buildings. Together with Trane, we can further equip buildings around the world with the right tools to improve energy efficiency.”

About BrainBox AI

Founded in 2017, BrainBox AI was created to address the dilemma currently facing the built environment, its energy consumption and significant contribution to climate change. As innovators of the global energy transition, BrainBox AI’s game-changing HVAC technology leverages AI to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. Working together with our trusted global partners, BrainBox AI supports real estate clients in various sectors, including office buildings, hotels, commercial retail, grocery stores, airports, and more.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, a global AI hub, our workforce of over 170 employees, bring with them talent from all sectors with the common thread of being in business to heal our planet. BrainBox AI works in collaboration with research partners including the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), the Institute for Data Valorization (IVADO) as well as educational institutions including Montreal’s Institute for Learning Algorithms (MILA) and McGill University. For more information visit: www.brainboxai.com

About Trane

Trane – by Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT), a global climate innovator – creates comfortable, energy-efficient indoor environments for commercial and residential applications. For more information, please visit www.trane.com or www.tranetechnologies.com.

