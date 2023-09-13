Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,526 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 472,530 in the last 365 days.

Sono-Tek to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

MILTON, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Steve Harshbarger, President and COO of Sono-Tek, will be meeting virtually with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Sono-Tek management, please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative, or Sono-Tek’s investor relations contact at sprince@pcgadvisory.com

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

Contact

Stephen J. Bagley
Chief Financial Officer
Sono-Tek Corporation
info@sono-tek.com

Investor Relations:
Stephanie Prince
PCG Advisory
(646) 863-6341
sprince@pcgadvisory.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sono-Tek to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more