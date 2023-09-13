Sono-Tek to Participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

MILTON, NY, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it will participate in the Northland Capital Markets Virtual Institutional Investor Conference on Tuesday, September 19, 2023.

Steve Harshbarger, President and COO of Sono-Tek, will be meeting virtually with investors throughout the day.

For additional information or to schedule a virtual meeting with Sono-Tek management, please contact your Northland Capital Markets representative, or Sono-Tek’s investor relations contact at sprince@pcgadvisory.com

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems for applying precise, thin film coatings to protect, strengthen or smooth surfaces on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical and industrial markets, including specialized glass applications in construction and automotive.

The Company’s solutions are environmentally-friendly, efficient and highly reliable, and enable dramatic reductions in overspray, savings in raw material, water and energy usage and provide improved process repeatability, transfer efficiency, high uniformity and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop microscopic coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and processes.

For further information, visit www.sono-tek.com.

