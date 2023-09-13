AcreTrader Founder and CEO Carter Malloy Joins the St. Louis Fed’s Agribusiness Industry Council

Fayetteville, Ark., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AcreTrader, the land investment platform at the intersection of agriculture, tech, and finance, is delighted to announce the appointment of Carter Malloy, founder and CEO of AcreTrader in Fayetteville, Ark., to the Agribusiness Industry Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.



The Agribusiness Industry Council, headquartered in Little Rock, Ark., is a pivotal advisory body that provides the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis information about economic conditions and growth and development in the agribusiness sector throughout the Eighth Federal Reserve District. The members’ observations—along with the economic data developed through the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book and meetings of the Reserve Bank’s board of directors—help ensure conditions in Main Street America are represented in monetary policy deliberations in Washington.



Each council is supported by one of the St. Louis Fed’s four offices: St. Louis (real estate); Little Rock, Ark. (agribusiness); Louisville, Ky. (health care); and Memphis, Tenn. (transportation). The councils meet twice a year.



In his role as a member of the Agribusiness Industry Council, Malloy will provide economic insights and perspectives on the challenges and opportunities facing the agribusiness sector in the region.



"I am honored to have been chosen as a member of the Agribusiness Council of the St. Louis Fed. Agriculture is a vital industry to our nation and crucial to our regional economy. I am committed to collaborating with my fellow council members to promote sustainable economic growth within our communities,” remarked Carter Malloy.



For additional information about the Agribusiness Industry Council of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, please visit their website at www.stlouisfed.org.

