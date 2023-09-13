Congenica and myTomorrows Announce Partnership to Advance Precision Oncology by Facilitating Rapid Access to Clinical Trials

AMSTERDAM and NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Congenica, a leading digital health company specializing in the provision of software and solutions for genomic data analysis and interpretation, and myTomorrows, a global platform facilitating access to pre-approval treatments and clinical trials, have partnered to expedite access to precision oncology for cancer patients worldwide.



The partnership between Congenica and myTomorrows will open new opportunities for physicians to search for access to pre-approval anti-cancer treatments and active clinical trials, specifically for patients whose cancers cannot be treated with approved treatment options. The program is set to launch in the first quarter of 2024 and will enable physicians to refer patients via Congenica’s Precision Oncology solution to the myTomorrows platform where they can search for applicable trials and request enrollment.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with myTomorrows to accelerate precision oncology and provide rapid access to clinical trials for patients facing limited treatment options," said Alistair Johnson, Chief Professional Services Officer at Congenica. "By combining our cutting-edge genomic data analysis platform with myTomorrows' global reach and pre-approval treatment connections, we can empower physicians to offer patients routes into active clinical trials and pre-approval therapeutic solutions that would otherwise be difficult to access."

Commenting on the partnership, Michel van Harten, CEO at myTomorrows, stated, "Our partnership with Congenica reflects our shared commitment to connect tomorrow’s therapies to the people who need them today. By collaborating on this initiative, we can expand the pool of eligible patients for precision oncology clinical trials and offer better access to individuals who may not have had access to these opportunities otherwise."

Congenica is a digital health company that specialises in providing innovative software and solutions for the analysis and interpretation of genomic data at scale. With a global footprint, Congenica supports leading international laboratories, academic medical centres, hospitals, and biopharmaceutical companies, and serves as the exclusive Clinical Decision Support Partner for the NHS Genomic Medicine Service. Founded on pioneering work at the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the UK NHS, Congenica's mission is to unlock actionable insights in human disease where genomic information is crucial.

myTomorrows is a digital platform that helps patients and physicians discover and access treatments. The platform enables a comprehensive search of databases worldwide to provide patients and physicians with possible pre-approval treatment options. myTomorrows also offers biopharmaceutical companies services such as clinical trial recruitment support, international expanded access programs management and real-world data collection and utilization. Headquartered in Amsterdam with an office in New York City, myTomorrows has helped more than 5,000 patients and 500 physicians in over 80 countries.

