Tyton Partners’ Listening to Learners 2023 Reveals that While 70% of Students Value Representative Diversity Among Advisors, Only 30% of Institutions Report Scaled Implementation of this HR Practice

Cutting-edge research identifies strategies to enhance student outcomes and create a sense of belonging in higher education.

BOSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyton Partners, a leading education advisory firm, in collaboration with Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, and Turnitin, a leading supporter of academic integrity, jointly announce the release of Listening to Learners 2023, a groundbreaking study that unveils critical insights to ensuring students’ success and fostering a sense of belonging throughout the college journey. As higher education grapples with evolving learning landscapes, Tyton Partners' research offers concrete recommendations for the field, enabling institutions to create inclusive and supportive campuses that empower all students to thrive, regardless of their backgrounds or circumstances.



The study, which surveyed over 2,000 students and 4,000 instructors, advisors, and administrators from various two- and four-year public and private institutions in March 2023, provides valuable insights on where institutional and student perspectives and experiences diverge. Through a novel approach to comparing the student experience with that of institutional perspective and intent, the report outlines strategies that institutions can employ to create an environment where students feel a strong sense of belonging, leading to improved academic performance, increased confidence, and stronger persistence, retention, and graduation outcomes.

Catherine Shaw, Director at Tyton Partners, highlighted the study's significance, saying, "Belonging isn't an abstract concept – it's a tangible factor that every institution can influence. Our findings emphasize that there are diverse avenues for enhancing belonging, regardless of budget constraints. From launching awareness campaigns to leveraging existing resources, institutions can take meaningful steps to foster an inclusive environment where every student feels they truly belong."

Key Findings and Implications:

Administrators are Less Attuned to Learner Challenges Than Faculty: Academic challenges, particularly workload management, were the foremost concerns among students surveyed. Administrators outweigh the impact of mental health challenges and should invest more in learner-identified areas of need. Evidence-based Teaching Practices Are Correlated with Increased Confidence and Belonging: Learners with a stronger sense of belonging report greater frequency of instructors deploying Evidence-Based Teaching practices (such as active learning, also known as “learning by doing”). Digital Tools which Build Community Increase Belonging: Learners with stronger sense of belonging report increased utilization of digital tools designed to create community, such as collaboration tools (e.g., Kahoot or Google Jamboard). Awareness and Utilization of Student Supports Drive Belonging: Learners with stronger sense of belonging report greater awareness and utilization of the breadth of student supports available. Communication campaigns to drive awareness and utilization of student services must be customized to specific audiences along the lines of channel and message. For example: two-year students do not prefer email as much as four-year students and first-generation students may benefit from messaging that normalizes seeking support more so than their continuing generation peers. Aligning Support Providers with Student Body Demographics Should Be More Common: Less than 50% of students perceive their advisors as having sufficient knowledge of their life experiences (e.g., race/ethnicity, first-generation student, veteran status) to provide personalized advising. We recommend that more institutions address this gap in belonging and outcomes by assigning and recruiting advisors who better reflect the demographics of its student body. Most students (70%) value representative diversity among advisors, while only about 30% of institutions report implementing this practice systematically.



The publication and further recommendations can be found on the Tyton Partners website, Listening to Learners 2023.

A special thank you to our research partners, without whose help this data would not have reached your hands: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Every Learner Everywhere, InsideTrack, Lumina Foundation, Macmillan Learning, NACADA, and Stellic.

