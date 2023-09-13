STOOF INTERNATIONAL PRESENTS THE "TROJAN" IN TWO RESISTANCE CLASSES AT DSEI 2023

STOOF INTERNATIONAL presents the most powerful armoured civilian SUV on the planet at DSEI 2023 in London!

PARIS, FRANCE, September 13, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- STOOF INTERNATIONAL from Borkheide, in the federal state of Brandenburg (Federal Republic of Germany), presents its latest developments at the DSEI 2023 (Defence & Security Equipment International) and is represented with the armoured vehicle "TROJAN" in the British capital London.Website of the DSEI 2023 at: https://www.dsei.co.uk Video of the DSEI 2023 = https://pages.pagesuite.com/media/4/8/48f8776e-7c3d-434f-98cc-6881369f7f26.mp4 After Germany's Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier recently had the heavily armoured "TROJAN" explained to him by the owner of STOOF INTERNATIONAL, Fred Stoof, at the official residence of the Federal President in Berlin's Bellevue Palace, James Roger Cartlidge, British Minister of State for Defence Procurement, Daniel Gold, Brigadier General in the Armed Forces in the Israeli Ministry of Defence, Excellency Lim Jong-Deuk, Deputy National Security Advisor to President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea, also attended the DSEI 2023 in London, Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Minister of State at the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, General Sir Patrick Nicholas Yardley Monrad Sanders, Chief of the British General Staff, General Sir Jim Hockenhul, Chief of Defence Intelligence and Commander of the UK Strategic Command, the German Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and Torsten Gersdorf, Brigadier General of the German Army, viewed STOOF INTERNATIONAL's armoured vehicles."Le Pays de France", as the French daily newspaper, conducted an interview with Fred Stoof yesterday, 12 September 2023, the first day of the DSEI 2023 exhibition in London."Le Pays de France": "Mr Stoof, why is STOOF INTERNATIONAL from Germany at the DSEI fair, here in London?"Fred Stoof: "DSEI brings together governments, national armed forces, industry thought leaders and the entire defence and security supply chain on a global scale. In this context, the DSEI show in London, which takes place only every two years, is one of the most important shows in the field of security technology, providing a platform of access to relevant content, live demonstrations as well as knowledge sharing, noting that especially in the current times, the latest capabilities from more than 1,500 exhibitors from the aerospace, land, naval, security and Joint Zones sectors, are at the forefront of the interest of visiting government officials.""Le Pays de France": "Mr Stoof, you are presenting vehicles in two protection classes with the "TROJAN". Is the "Future Tech Hub" important as a building block in the DSEI 2023 segment?Fred Stoof: "The Future Tech Hub of DSEI is the largest and fastest growing segment of the show, and this segment in particular supports exhibitors who are important in the defence sector as industrial companies, this strengthens their relationships through the presence of representatives from defence ministries of various countries.In view of this, we are presenting the "TROJAN" at DSEI 2023 here in London, in two resistance classes, the VR7 and the VR9. In the current period of international tensions, it is important to protect the occupants through vehicles with the absolute maximum protection for civilian, military and police missions, and the "TROJAN" is tested not only according to the civilian guidelines VPAM, but also according to the military standard STANAG 4569, which we guarantee with our 150 years of experience in the construction of special vehicles.""Le Pays de France": Mr Stoof, what does maximum protection mean in terms of your armoured vehicles?Fred Stoof: "The TROJAN was tested according to the VPAM BRV, ERV version 3 (VPAN = Vereinigung der Prüfstellen für angriffshemmende Materialien und Konstruktionen der Bundesrepublik Deutschland = Association of Test Centres for Attack-Resistant Materials and Constructions of the Federal Republic of Germany) and achieved certification after being blown up even at 2 metres, in each case with three out of three stars, by the German Beschussamt for certified special protection vehicles, which is a world first in this field."VIDEO OF THE "TROJAN" = https://youtu.be/E0PPb_tXPOs WEBSITE OF "STOOF INTERNATIONAL" = https://www.stoof-international.de/en/home/

