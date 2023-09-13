Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market to Reach US$ 9214.3 Million by 2033; Growing at a 5.80% CAGR: FMI Study
North America leads in the Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market due to lifestyle-related diseases and widespread ultrasound usage in diagnostics.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market was worth US$ 2,700 million in 2022 and is expected to be worth US$ 5,243.3 million in 2023. According to Future Market Insights, the smart agriculture solution market will grow at a CAGR of 5.80% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 9,214.3 million by 2033.
The contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is said to rise with the increase in approvals by regulatory bodies for new explanations and is anticipated to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period; for example, the ultrasound dyes initially indicated for cardiac imaging have received an expansion of indication for pediatric and liver imaging in several countries.
The presence of several potential benefits in CEUS, such as being completely radiation-free, quick, cost-efficient, and patient-friendly, compared to the contrast-enhanced CT/MRI, is anticipated to propel the market's growth.
"Contrast-enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) is a pioneering medical imaging technique. This technology employs microbubble-based contrast agents to enhance the clarity of ultrasound images, providing valuable diagnostic insights in various medical specialties, including cardiology, oncology, and gastroenterology." - Lead Research Analyst, Future Market Insights.
Key Takeaways :
Global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market grew at a CAGR of 4.7% between 2017 and 2022
The value of the global contrast-enhanced ultrasound market in 2017 was US$ 2,146.0 million.
North America dominates the market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years with a market share of 36.0%. In contrast, the United States is expected to hold a significant stake in the market at 52.4%.
Japan shares a value of 7.4%. Prospering medical tourism in developing countries such as India is growing at a CAGR of 6.9%, Australia at a CAGR of 5.2%, and the Chinese market at 7.7%, further boosting the demand for world-class healthcare services.
Europe holds a market share of 28.0%, whereas the United Kingdom and Germany are said to have an essential part in this region. Germany holds a market share of 7.0%, and the United Kingdom is said to grow at a CAGR of 5.1%.
Targeted Type holds a significant portion of the market and has a market share of 59.0%
Hospitals are said to dominate the market and are projected to have a revenue share of 39%
Demand for echocardiography is said to be faring where echocardiography shares a significant portion of the market with a value of 60.13%.
Competitive Analysis:
Some of the prominent players in the global market are-
Trivitron Healthcare
Bracco Diagnostic Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
B.K. Medical Holding Company, Inc.
Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.
GE Healthcare
Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
Acusphere, Inc.
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Some of the crucial developments of the key players in the market are:
In June 2023, Acusphere, Inc. announced the signing of a definitive agreement with Cephalon, Inc. to provide US$ 20 million in upfront financing by purchasing a $15 million senior secured convertible note and by paying a US$ 5 million upfront fee for an exclusive worldwide license to AI-525, a preclinical-stage injectable formulation of celecoxib using Acusphere's proprietary Hydrophobic Drug Delivery System (HDDSTM) technology.
In April 2023, Bracco Imaging S.p.A., a global leader in diagnostic imaging, and SonoThera, Inc., a biotechnology company dedicated to treating the root cause of human diseases through genetic therapy, have entered into an agreement under which Bracco Imaging will provide its cutting-edge gas-filled microbubbles technology platform to SonoThera for use in the development of its novel, ultrasound-guided nonviral gene therapy platform.
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market, providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.
To understand opportunities in the contrast-enhanced ultrasound market is segmented based on primary by Type: (Non-Targeted, Targeted), Application (Hepatic, Echocardiography, Cerebrovascular, Thyroid and parathyroid, Gallbladder & Biliary Tree, Renal, Prostate, Pancreatic, Vascular, Lymphatic, Trauma, Other Applications), End User: ( Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Clinics, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers) and Region: (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, Middle East & Africa)
Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound Market Segmentation:
Type:
Non-Targeted
Targeted
Application:
Hepatic
Echocardiography
Cerebrovascular
Thyroid & Parathyroid
Gallbladder & Biliary Tree
Renal
Prostate
Pancreatic
Vascular
Lymphatic
Trauma
Region:
North America
Latin America
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
South Asia & Pacific
East Asia
Middle East & Africa
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
