Medical Device Security Market Size Thrives as Hospitals Bolster Cyber Defense | Forecast to Hit $17.49 Billion by 2027

Medical Device Security Market Value

Medical Device Security market is driven by increasing cybersecurity threats, stringent regulatory compliance requirements and a focus on patient data privacy.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Device Security Market was valued at $6.23 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to rise to $17.49 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.8%.

A sort of application called medical device security aids healthcare organizations in managing the risk associated with various cyberthreats and data threats. Additionally, the rise in cyber-attacks on various linked medical devices and the necessity to lessen illegal access to crucial medical equipment are both contributing to the market's expansion.

The key factors that drive the growth of the global medical device security market trends include growing demand for connected medical devices in the healthcare sector and increase in cyber-attacks on connected medical devices. In addition, surge in adoption of IoT based medical devices in the healthcare sector positively impacts the growth of the market.

However, lack of awareness regarding the medical security devices among the emerging countries and limited healthcare security budgets are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, rise in adoption of cloud-based medical device security across the globe is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.

With the proliferation of connected medical devices and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology in healthcare, there is a heightened concern regarding cybersecurity. The industry is witnessing a surge in cybersecurity breaches targeting medical devices, which has prompted a significant focus on securing these devices and protecting patient data. Regulatory bodies, such as the FDA in the United States, are imposing stricter regulations and guidelines related to medical device security. Manufacturers and healthcare providers are compelled to adhere to these standards to ensure the safety and integrity of medical devices, driving the adoption of security solutions and practices.

As healthcare organizations embrace the concept of security by design, medical device manufacturers are increasingly incorporating security features directly into their products during the development phase. This shift ensures that security is an inherent aspect of medical devices, reducing vulnerabilities and risks. With the widespread exchange of patient health data among healthcare providers and the use of telemedicine, patient data privacy has become paramount. Medical device security encompasses not only the protection of the devices themselves but also safeguarding the sensitive patient information they handle, leading to a holistic approach to security.

The key players operating in the global medical device security market include Cisco Systems, Inc., CA Technologies, Check Point Software Technologies, DXC Technology, Fortinet Inc., IBM Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Palo Alto Networks, Sophos Ltd, and Symantec Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their foothold in the medical device security market industry.

The report focuses on the growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global medical device security market analysis. The study provides Porter’s five forces analysis to understand the impact of various factors such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers on global medical device security market size.

