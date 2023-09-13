Malt Ingredient Market to Garner $29.4 billion by 2031 | Cargill, Inc., CereX BV, Crisp Malting, GrainCorp Limited

Malt Ingredient Market

On the basis of type, the barley segment had the dominating Malt Ingredient Market Size in the year 2021.

Rise in manufacture of craft beer and surge in acceptance of malt as natural sweetener will expedite the growth of the global malt ingredient market. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the Malt Ingredient Market report, the global rocker switch industry was estimated at $20.4 billion in 2021, and is set to reach $29.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscapes, and competitive scenarios.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Large scale application of malt in food industry and surge in demand for flavored beer or craft beer will expedite the growth of the global malt ingredient market. Nonetheless, the malt has varied side effects and this can pose a threat to the growth of the global market. However, rise in trend of clean-label ingredient and demand for malt based functional beverages will pave a way for growth avenues for the market across the globe.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Simpsons Malt Ltd.

Cargill Inc.

Bairds Malt Ltd.

Crisp Malting Group Ltd.

Heineken

Muntons Malt plc

The report analyzes these key players in the global malt ingredient market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market growth.

Based on the types, the barley segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global malt ingredient market share. Reportedly, this segment is predicted to contribute majorly toward overall market share by 2031. Malting barley is varietal and tastes different depending upon its strain and where it is grown. Barley oriented specialty malt has been gaining higher traction in the craft brewery industry due to its characteristic flavor. Thus, barley source accounts for higher value share in the global malt ingredients market, due to some of the key characteristic features possessed by barley coupled with strong distribution channel.

Grain crops such as wheat, rye, and barley are known to be one of the main sources in any specialty malt. Over the past couple of years, there has been a rise in Malt Ingredient Market Demand in the food and beverages industry. This has resulted in imbalance proportion of supply-demand Malt Ingredient Market Trends due to uncertain climatic conditions incurring in crop growing regions. For instance, in the U.S. is known for excellent growing conditions for barley crops. However, in 2014, the region reported poor rainfall conditions which resulted in a negative impact on the overall yield of the crop. Thus, barley-derived specialty malts incurred higher marginal prices which affected the overall sales for that particular season. Thus, uncertainties in climatic conditions hamper the overall value sales of Malt Ingredient Market Growth.

Based on the region, Europe contributed notably toward the global malt ingredient market share in 2021, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast timespan. The region accounted for more than two-fifths of the global market share in 2021 and is set to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the rise in income level of people and high consumption of flavored beverages and baked goods in the region.

