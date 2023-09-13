Global Wafer Glass Market is Anticipated to Total US$ 1.6 Billion by 2031, Expanding at an 18.5% CAGR: TMR Report

The development and expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) have generated a large market opportunity for semiconductor glass wafers

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the research study by Transparency Market Research, the wafer glass market was estimated to have acquired US$ 312.6 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register a rapid 18.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031 the market is likely to gain US$ 1.6 billion.



Over the past several years, wafer-level packaging technology has grown in favor in place of conventional individual-piece packaging. There is a growing need for glass as a carrier substrate in packaging.

In order to take advantage of profitable potential, major wafer glass producers are concentrating on accelerating the production and development of products with diameters within the range of 25mm and 300mm. This is due to the increased use of glass wafers with such physical dimensions in MEMS as well as image sensor applications.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 312.6 Mn Estimated Value US$ 1.6 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 18.5% Forecast Period 2022-2031 No. of Pages 193 Pages Market Segmentation Wafer Type, Wafer Diameter, Application, End-use, Industry Vertical Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered AGC Inc., Bullen, Coresix Precision Glass, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Nippon Electric Glass, Plan Optik AG, Samtec, Inc., SCHOTT AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Swift Glass

Key Findings of the Market Report

In 2021, the borosilicate sector maintained a 46.7% market share.

Innovation in glass wafer production is increasingly helping to progress MEMS technology due to growth in the consumer electronics as well as automotive industries.

The wafer glass industry is expanding its reach due to new, rising needs for electronic packaging.



Market Trends for Wafer Glass

In 2021, the image sensors market category dominated and held a 38.2% market share globally. In the next years, it is anticipated that demand for image sensors in security cameras, TVs, computers, tablets, and smartphones will rise.

The segment's expansion is also being aided by an increase in the use of image sensors in automotive ADAS systems. For wafer-level capping, the image sensor employs a glass wafer that is adhered to the image sensor wafer using adhesive.

Global Market for Wafer Glass: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the wafer glass market in different countries. These are:

The existence of significant wafer end customers, along with the highest wafer production capacity and expertise among regional manufacturers, allowed Asia Pacific to dominate the global market with a 70.1% share in 2021.

During the projection period, both Japan and China are expected to contribute a sizeable market share to Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to grow as a result of rising demand for smartphones and computing devices as well as rising acceptance of autonomous cars.

Taiwan owned a 20.1% share of the global market in 2021 as a result of the nation housing significant wafer manufacturer foundries.

In 2021, North America as well as Europe each had a market share of 15.3% and 10.2%, respectively. During the projection period, the market in North America is anticipated to develop due to an increase in research and development activities in the United States and government initiatives to expand the semiconductor industry.

The expansion of the region's markets is also being aided by the rise of end-use industries in North America, including the automotive and consumer electronics sectors.





Global Wafer Glass Market: Key Players

A few number of large-scale vendors dominate the majority of the market share for wafer glass on a global scale. The majority of wafer glass firms are making sizeable investments in thorough research and development initiatives for the creation of new products. Key players frequently use acquisitions as well as product portfolio expansion as primary tactics.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global wafer glass market:

AGC Inc.

Bullen

Coresix Precision Glass, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Nippon Electric Glass

Plan Optik AG

Samtec, Inc.

SCHOTT AG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd

Swift Glass

Key developments in the global wafer glass market are:

Market Player Year Key Developments Corning Incorporated 2022 Corning Incorporated released 2.0 high refractive index glass wafers meant for augmented reality (AR).

This product has outstanding geometric tolerances and is offered in 150mm, 200mm, as well as 300mm diameters, as well as a range of thicknesses. Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd 2019 The company created a new high-performance substrate glass in with the maximum internal transmittance along with refractive index for augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) smart glasses.

A larger field of vision may be created and brighter visuals can be displayed thanks to this glass. AGC Inc. 2018 For 5G, they created a synthetic fused silica glass antenna to aid with both transparency as well as low transmission loss problems.

The business is concentrating on the creation of brand-new antennas that can function with little transmission loss and are appropriate for equipment and infrastructure operating at frequencies up to 28 GHz.

Global Wafer Glass Market Segmentation

Wafer Type Quartz Silica Borosilicate Others





Wafer Diameter



Up to 100 mm

125 mm 150 mm 200 mm 300 mm Above 300 mm



Application



Wafer Packaging

Substrate Carrier TGV Interposer





End-use



MEMS

Image Sensors Semiconductors Others



Industry Vertical



Automotive

Consumer Electronics IT & Telecommunication Others



Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





