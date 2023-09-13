Dragonfly Energy's Battle Born Batteries is a Platinum Sponsor of America’s Largest RV Show

Battle Born Batteries is a platinum-level sponsor of the 54 th annual America’s Largest RV Show, taking place in Hershey, Pennsylvania, September 13-17



annual America’s Largest RV Show, taking place in Hershey, Pennsylvania, September 13-17 Dragonfly Energy is presenting daily seminars during the event educating RVers about the advantages of lithium power and offering tips to transition to sustainable energy storage solutions

Showcased at the Dragonfly Energy booth will be Battle Born Batteries products, full power systems, and the Company’s new Dragonfly IntelLigence TM battery communication technology

battery communication technology Attendees of the show can enter to win a 100Ah 12V LiFePO4 Deep Cycle Battery from Battle Born Batteries (retail $925); and visitors to the Battle Born Batteries booth can enter to win a $3,000 power system gift card

RENO, Nev., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As an industry leader in the high-powered and high-performance lithium batteries, the Battle Born Batteries brand of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) (“Dragonfly Energy” or the “Company”) is a platinum sponsor of America’s Largest RV Show.

The five-day RV event, taking place September 13-17 at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, features more than 1,500 new RVs covering a million square feet of outdoor space. More than 50,000 attendees are expected to browse exhibits from RV dealers and manufacturers — including the Battle Born Batteries exhibit at booth #539-540.

“We know that RVers are looking for trusted, reliable and long-lasting solutions to power their off-grid adventures,” said Wade Seaburg, chief revenue officer of Dragonfly Energy. “We’re looking forward to showcasing our Battle Born Batteries brand to both customers and OEMs at this industry-leading event.”

Visitors to the Battle Born Batteries exhibit space will have the opportunity to gain enhanced knowledge about upgrading their RV power system.

Learn about the advantages and features of Battle Born Batteries:

Recognized for their reliability and performance, these industry-leading lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, power system kits and accessories will be on exhibit.

Recognized for their reliability and performance, these industry-leading lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries, power system kits and accessories will be on exhibit. See and learn more about the Wakespeed ® advanced alternator regulator, a smart DC charge control system.

® a smart DC charge control system. Ask questions of popular social media brand ambassadors, all of whom have first-hand experience with products from Battle Born Batteries.

all of whom have first-hand experience with products from Battle Born Batteries. Gain unparalleled access to power monitoring tools using Dragonfly IntelLigenceTM: Using patented error detection and warning technology, representatives will demonstrate this battery communication system that offers users real-time notifications from anywhere in the world via the Dragonfly IntelLigenceTM mobile app.



RVers looking for a deeper dive into the transition to sustainable energy storage solutions can attend one of Battle Born Batteries’ daily educational seminars titled “Advantages and Breakdown of Lithium Power Systems.” There, participants will receive a comprehensive overview of how to make the switch to lithium-ion batteries, with insight into various full-system options for RVs.

To learn more about Dragonfly Energy, visit DragonflyEnergy.com.

About Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly Energy’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly Energy’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly Energy is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of its proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief, or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s sponsorship of America’s Largest RV Show, the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, market size and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the Company’s control) which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC available at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks materialize or any of the Company’s assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that it currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations

Sioban Hickie, ICR, Inc.

DragonflyIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations

Amy Demuth, RAD Strategies Inc.

media@radstrategiesinc.com

Source: Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp.