MariMed’s Bubby’s Baked Introduces New THC-Infused Blueberry Muffin Bites to Start the Day On a High Note

NORWOOD, Mass., Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading multi-state cannabis operator MariMed Inc. (“MariMed” or the “Company”) (CSE: MRMD) (OTCQX: MRMD) headed to the blueberry bush to create the latest addition to its Bubby’s Baked ™ THC-infused soft baked goods line of edibles. The Company’s new Blueberry Muffin bites are soft and baked in small batches, a made-from-scratch ode to breakfast. They join the popular Bubby’s Baked line inspired by the original pot brownie recipe and are available at select dispensaries in Massachusetts, Maryland, and Delaware.



Each Bubby’s Baked Blueberry Muffin bite is an enticing combination of sweetness and tartness, bursting with real blueberries and infused with full-spectrum cannabis. With 35% of cannabis consumers saying they have recently enjoyed a cannabis baked good , Bubby’s Baked Blueberry Muffin bites are sure to satisfy the most discerning sweet tooth. In Massachusetts, they are precision-dosed with 5 mg of cannabis; in Maryland and Delaware, they are available with 10 mg of cannabis.

The new Blueberry Muffin bites join the other three flavors in the Bubby’s Baked line-up, including classic Brownie, Choco Chip and Snickerdoodle.

“People have been infusing their desserts with cannabis for decades, which was the original inspiration of our Bubby’s Baked brand,” said Jay O’Malley, VP of Marketing and R&D for MariMed. “Fans of Bubby’s Baked told us they love the taste and effect that our original three flavors deliver and they want more. We’re excited to introduce a fresh take on the classic wake ‘n’ bake with our new infused Blueberry Muffin bites.”

