Microdermabrasion Devices Market to Reach US$ 864.2 Million by 2033; Expanding at a 5.3% CAGR: FMI Study
North America leads the microdermabrasion devices market with a strong 42.1% market share, highlighting promising opportunities from 2023 to 2033.NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global microdermabrasion devices market in 2022 was US$ 490.8 million and is estimated to be US$ 514.8 million in 2023. FMI estimates that the microdermabrasion devices market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 864.2 million by 2033.
The rise in the prevalence of skin problems leading to a subsequent rise in public awareness about skincare market, and the aging population, are said to be among the key drivers of the microdermabrasion devices market.
Another important aspect that drives the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market is the ongoing technical improvements that raise effective and safe cosmetic treatments. Microdermabrasion is thus regarded as a minimal intrusion therapy resulting in healthy skin that promotes its acceptability among people and has favorable effects on its microdermabrasion device growth of the market.
The availability of alternative products, leading to the problems connected with microdermabrasion, acts as a restraint for the growth of the microdermabrasion devices market.
Key Takeaways from the Market Study:
The anticipated size of the microdermabrasion devices market in 2017 was US$ 394.6 million.
North America is said to dominate the microdermabrasion devices market share with 42.1%.
The United States dominates the North American region acquiring 40% of the market share.
The United Kingdom is considered to be expanding higher at a CAGR of 4.8%.
Based on the type segment, crystal microdermabrasion devices hold a market share of 58.30%.
Based on the end-user segment, dermatology clinics are mostly preferred holding a market share of 47.60%.
“Increase in demand for non-invasive cosmetic procedures is one of the key factors in the global microdermabrasion devices market”, comments Future Market Insights analyst.
Competitive Analysis:
The key competitors are likely to enlarge the microdermabrasion devices market growth in the coming years by the capacity of building with their further developing tactics, risk, policy, and plans. Further, they adopt several trending options such as partnerships, mergers, investments, acquisitions, plant turnarounds, and others.
Some of the important developments of the key players in the market are:
In March 2023, Bloomage Biotech, a leader in sodium hyaluronate products, and Lumenis, a pioneering medical laser equipment provider, collaboratively released the new M22 medical wound dressing for postoperative laser skin treatment care.
In November 2023, Lumenis Ltd., the world's leading energy-based medical device company for surgical, aesthetic, and ophthalmic applications, announced that the company might showcase its new UltraPulse DUO CO2 laser system and the new FemTouch solution at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) Annual Meeting.
Some Of The Prominent Players Working In The Global Market Are:
Altair Instruments
Lumenis Ltd
Sylvan Company
ImageDerm Inc
PMD Beauty
Kosmet, Inc
Johnson & Johnson
Dermamed Solutions
MacroDerma.com
Dermaglow
Key Segmentation
By Type:
Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices
Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices
By Application:
Acne
Minor Acne Scarring
Enlarged and Clogged Pores
Spots and Blemishes
Fine Lines and Wrinkles
Uneven Skin Tone
Coarse Skin Texture
Saggy Skin
By End User:
Hospitals
Dermatology Clinics
Spas and Beauty Parlors
By Region:
North America
Latin America
The Middle East and Africa
Europe
Asia Pacific
Author By:
Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.
