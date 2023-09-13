Container Security Market Size Predicted to Surge with Increased Cloud Adoption | Estimated to Hit $7.57 Billion by 2030

container security market value

The Container Security market thrives due to rapid container adoption, shift-left security, multi-cloud expansion, and compliance demands.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, Container Security Market size was estimated to be worth $571.47 million. By 2030, it is anticipated to grow to $7.57 billion, with a CAGR of 29.2%.

The process of safeguarding containers from viruses, data leaks, and other threats over the course of the container's lifetime. Docker security regulates threats throughout the entire environment, including the infrastructure, CI/CD pipeline, container runtime, and life cycle management apps that use containers.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14626

Increase in adoption of cloud-based containers in prime industries coupled with rise in vulnerability and cybersecurity to promote container security platforms drive the growth of the global market. However, lack of awareness about container technologies and security and limited security budget among SMEs is anticipated to restrain the market growth. Conversely, presence of a large number of open-source venders offering container platform paired with surge in popularity of microservices and digital transformation are expected to drive the need for the container security, which, in turn, are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.

Organizations are increasingly adopting containerization technologies like Docker and Kubernetes for their applications. This trend is driven by the need for greater scalability, agility, and efficiency in software development and deployment. As a result, the Container Security market is experiencing significant growth to address security challenges specific to containers.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14626

There is a growing emphasis on integrating security into the entire DevOps pipeline, from the early stages of application development. Container security tools and practices are evolving to support "shift-left" security, enabling developers to identify and remediate vulnerabilities at the code and build stages, ensuring that secure container images are deployed.

Organizations are deploying containers across multi-cloud and hybrid environments to leverage the benefits of flexibility and redundancy. This trend introduces complexity to container security, requiring solutions that can provide consistent security policies and monitoring across diverse cloud platforms and on-premises infrastructure.

Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (269 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/container-security-market/purchase-options

With increased data privacy regulations and compliance requirements, container security is becoming a crucial component for organizations seeking to ensure data protection and compliance. Container security solutions are evolving to provide features like vulnerability scanning, runtime protection, and compliance reporting to help organizations meet regulatory obligations.

The key players profiled in the container security industry include Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig. These players have adopted various strategies such as product launch, collaboration & partnership, joint venture, and acquisition to strengthen their foothold in the container security industry.

Inquire Here Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/14626

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

