Global NFT in Ticketing Market Size

The key players operating in the market are SeatLabNFT, GUTS Tickets, Wicket, Relic Tickets, TicketMint, YellowHeart, SquadUp & Sidechain, DeFy Tickets, Jeike Ticketing, and Get Protocol, among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global NFT in ticketing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2028.



NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) in the ticketing market are driven by the need for enhanced ticket authentication and security. They offer unique digital ownership of event tickets, reducing counterfeiting and fraud. Additionally, NFTs provide opportunities for artists, event organizers, and fans to engage in secondary market transactions, revenue sharing, and fan experiences, creating new revenue streams and fostering fan loyalty in the entertainment and sports ticketing industries.

Key Market Trends

Digital Collectibles and Memorabilia: NFTs were increasingly used to represent digital collectibles related to events, such as unique concert posters, virtual backstage passes, or exclusive in-game items for gaming events. This trend allowed fans to own and trade digital event memorabilia.

Integration with Blockchain Ticketing: Ticketing platforms were exploring deeper integration with blockchain technology to enhance ticket security, traceability, and anti-counterfeiting measures. NFTs were seen as a solution to provide verifiable ownership and reduce fraud in the ticketing industry.

147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages

Key Market Insights

Based on event type, the music and concert segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.

As per the ticketing platform outlook, the secondary market segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/nft-in-ticketing-market-4155

Event Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Sports Events

Music and Concerts

Arts and Entertainment

Conferences and Conventions

Ticketing Platform (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Primary Market

Secondary Market

Blockchain Technology (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Ethereum-based NFTs

Layer 2 Solutions

Custom Blockchains





Payment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Cryptocurrency Payments

Fiat Payments

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa





