AECO Innovation Lab and Credivera Join Forces to Elevate Credential Verification in AEC Industries

TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AECO Innovation Lab, a leader in digital transformation across architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) sectors, is pleased to announce a significant partnership with Credivera. This strategic alliance is set to address a well identified challenge through digital credential verification, simplifying and enhancing worksite access and onboarding, and ensuring you have the right people on the job, with the training and skills needed to achieve safety and meet compliance requirements.

As a research-driven organization, AECO Innovation Lab is dedicated to identifying gaps and providing cutting-edge solutions for the AEC industry. Based on research with industry partners, AECO recognizes the complexities tied to workforce access to sites and onboarding processes. With a focus on identifying best-in-class solutions, AECO Innovation Lab is harnessing the groundbreaking capabilities of Credivera's advanced digital credentialing solution to address this well-defined industry challenge.

The construction industry requires improved worksite access, streamlined onboarding, and unified worker qualifications due to multiple credentials spread across isolated databases. The current state of the industry includes dispatch delays, increased costs, and requires repeated clearances, especially in transient project workforces.

In response to this industry challenge, AECO Innovation Lab is partnering with Credivera’s transformative workforce identity platform. Credivera provides digitally verified credentialing for employers and digital wallets for employees, simplifying the onboarding process and worksite access. By harnessing the power of verifiable credentials, Credivera streamlines credential validation, ensuring that the right personnel are deployed for the job with the necessary training to meet stringent safety and compliance standards.

Credivera's comprehensive offerings include:

Workforce Management Tools: Facilitating efficient project planning and human resourcing while alerting employees and employers to impending re-certification needs.

Facilitating efficient project planning and human resourcing while alerting employees and employers to impending re-certification needs. Worksite Management Tools: Ensuring real-time verification of required certifications for both employees and contractors on-site.

Ensuring real-time verification of required certifications for both employees and contractors on-site. Safety Audit and Compliance Tools: Simplifying reporting and alerts to empower employers in meeting rigorous industry standards and regulations.

Simplifying reporting and alerts to empower employers in meeting rigorous industry standards and regulations. Streamlined Background Checks: With access to leading screening providers, Credivera enhances the background verification process by confirming employment history, education, criminal records, and more.

Arash Shahi, CEO at AECO Innovation Lab, emphasized, "Our research with unions, asset owners, and contractors, indicated onboarding as a key problem. Our partnership with Credivera represents a strategic milestone in addressing this ongoing productivity challenge. By providing Credivera's pioneering technology, we are charting a course towards efficient, secure, and streamlined workforce access and onboarding processes."

Robert Forget, CRO at Credivera adds, “Credivera's framework ensures quick and correct decision-making. Validating qualifications empowers swift, confident project choices across the industry regardless of project size. Construction companies leveraging Credivera’s digital wallet see heightened efficiency and improved compliance. With AECO, we’re ready for transformative possibilities.”

Credivera's digital wallet revolutionizes workforce identity management for the construction sector. Employers fortify security, eliminate fraud, and optimize workflows. Meanwhile, individuals seize control of their careers, overseeing credentials like education, training, background checks, and more, with unprecedented empowerment.

This collaboration between AECO Innovation Lab and Credivera underscores the commitment to driving innovation and efficiency within the construction sector, by providing robust digital solutions.

About AECO

AECO Innovation Lab is a digital transformation partner, bringing together government, industry, and academia to provide collaborative, innovative, research-driven solutions to challenges the AEC sectors in Canada are facing today.

About Credivera

‍Credivera is the world’s first secure, open exchange for verifiable credentials. A leader in workforce management and digital identity, Credivera gives employees, employers, and organizations that issue credentials increased productivity and control of how important credentials are stored and shared. The Credivera Exchange optimizes personal privacy and trust, with up-to-date verifiable credentials secured in a digital wallet, resulting in reduced risk for all. Founded in 2017, with offices in Toronto, Gatineau, and Calgary, Credivera supports regulated industries and global technology firms in over 30 countries worldwide.

